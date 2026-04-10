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WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 15:04
3,604 Euro
+1,81 % +0,064
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6043,63619:34
3,6023,63619:31
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 18:18 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OCI Global Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Annual Report and the audited financial statements therein include disclosures reflecting the substantial transformation of OCI during 2025, including the completion of major divestments, the return of capital to shareholders, and the resulting simplification of the group's portfolio and capital structure.

The Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) using the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The 2025 Annual Report is also available for download on OCI's website at www.oci-global.com.

Further information regarding OCI's Annual General Meeting will be communicated in due course.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-publishes-2025-annual-report-and-audited-financial-statements-302739416.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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