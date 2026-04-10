Chery Group: A Milan Appointment, Here's to Elegance | LEPAS to Unveil an Aesthetic Showcase

WUHU, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2026, LEPAS, the brand-new new energy vehicle under Chery Group, will stage a grand aesthetic gala in Milan themed "Here's to Elegance", conveying to the world a brand-new proposition of sustainable elegance.



When design becomes the language connecting the future, and elegance a consensus transcending national borders.





As a global benchmark for design and creativity, Milan brings together the world's leading creative forces and cutting-edge ideas. By choosing Milan as its starting point, LEPAS not only marks its European debut but also opens a new chapter in its global journey-engaging in a forward-looking dialogue on the future of mobility, rooted in its deep understanding of elegant living.



For LEPAS, elegance is never superficial styling. It is a timeless value-where technology and humanity coexist, transforming cold specifications into human-centered warmth; where functionality and aesthetics integrate seamlessly, ensuring every design serves the essence of life; and where sustainability and lifestyle align, creating a subtle balance between mobility and nature. LEPAS Elegant Technology is technology infused with humanity - designed for elegant living in motion. This philosophy of elegance is embodied in the "Leopard Aesthetics" design language, crafted by a global team of elite designers, and integrated into the intelligent architecture of the LEX full-dimension, full-scenario energy platform.





From product export to global brand expansion, LEPAS has consistently upheld its commitment to leading an elegant mobility lifestyle. In Milan, LEPAS will present not merely a brand launch, but a global aesthetic event. Here, it will unveil its signature Leopard Aesthetics design system, Elegant Technology and also showcase the Intelligent LEX platform powered by global innovation, and engage with leading minds across design, art, and technology to explore new possibilities for elegant living in the new energy era.



In Milan-where design and innovation converge-LEPAS will engage the world in the language of elegance and move forward toward the future. "Drive Your Elegance" is not only the declaration but also its aspiration for a globally shared vision of elegant living.



This milestone event represents LEPAS's vision and expression of future lifestyles. More importantly, it marks a pivotal step in connecting global users through elegance, and in shaping the aesthetic direction of new energy mobility.



Company: Chery Group

Contact Person: Peiwen Tan

Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com

Website: https://www.lepasinternational.com/



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