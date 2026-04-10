Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) ("Visionary" or the "Company") today announced that it received a notification letter dated April 7, 2026 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

According to the notification letter, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, from February 23, 2026 to April 6, 2026.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GV."

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until October 5, 2026, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during this compliance period the closing bid price of the Company's common shares is at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation that the Company has regained compliance and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not regain compliance by October 5, 2026, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day compliance period, subject to satisfying the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the bid price requirement, and providing written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency, if necessary, by effecting a reverse stock split.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and will consider all available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement within the prescribed compliance period.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond GV's control, which may cause GV's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to GV as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in GV's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. GV does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Contacts:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@visionary.holdings