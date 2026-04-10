Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Christine Shanley, leadership and life coach, organizational consultant, and former corporate leader, has been named one of the Entrepreneurs Herald's Top 10 Women Leaders to Look Out For in 2026, recognizing her impact in leadership development, organizational transformation, and human-centered coaching.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/291826_2a1803bfa4b218f4_001full.jpg

With more than 25 years of experience, Christine works with executives, leadership teams, and organizations to navigate complex, high-stakes challenges. Her work spans two complementary practices: a management consulting practice focused on organizational design, enterprise transformation, and leadership effectiveness, and a coaching practice that develops leaders and teams to perform with clarity, alignment, and resilience.

Christine has partnered with organizations across healthcare, life sciences, aerospace and defense, retail, utilities, media and entertainment, biotechnology, and automotive sectors. She is known for helping leaders strengthen decision-making, leadership presence, and execution, particularly in high-pressure environments where trust, accountability, and clarity are critical.

Her approach integrates evidence-based frameworks with trauma-informed coaching, drawing on tools such as Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), 360-degree feedback, emotional intelligence, and strengths-based assessments. Christine holds two master's degrees from Claremont Graduate University in psychology and human resource design and management, along with multiple coaching certifications.

In addition to her consulting and coaching work, Christine is a published author and has previously been recognized as one of the Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs to Follow for Inspiration. Her work is shaped not only by academic and professional experience but also by a deeply personal understanding of resilience, which informs the empathetic and grounded environments she creates for her clients.

"Leadership today requires both systems-level thinking and a deep understanding of people," said Christine. "The most meaningful change happens when individuals and organizations are supported in ways that are practical, sustainable, and human."

Recognition from the Entrepreneurs Herald highlights Christine's continued contributions to leadership development and her commitment to helping individuals and organizations create lasting, meaningful change.

The full feature can be viewed here:

https://www.entrepreneursherald.com/blog/top-10-women-leaders-to-look-out-for-in-2026

About Christine Shanley

Christine Shanley is a leadership and life coach, organizational consultant, and former corporate leader based in Los Angeles. With over 25 years of experience, she specializes in leadership effectiveness, team performance, and large-scale transformation. Through a combination of consulting and coaching, Christine supports individuals and organizations in navigating complexity, building resilience, and achieving sustainable growth. Her work integrates psychology, emotional intelligence, and human-centered leadership to create meaningful and lasting impact.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christine-shanley-04563b14/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291826

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency