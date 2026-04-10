RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip's April 16 Virtual Investor Conference to Highlight Companies Driving the Next Wave of Biotech Innovation

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming virtual investor conference, Biotech Resurgence: Platforms and Pipelines of Today's Innovators, taking place April 16, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The full-day event will spotlight publicly traded companies advancing innovation across biotechnology, therapeutics, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health. The conference will provide investors with direct access to executive leadership teams developing next-generation healthcare platforms, advancing clinical pipelines, and scaling commercial healthcare solutions.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/84347130169

"Healthcare is entering a new phase of accelerated innovation, driven by breakthroughs in biotechnology, novel therapeutics, and digitally enabled care delivery," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From clinical-stage drug development to scalable healthcare platforms, this conference gives investors direct access to the public companies redefining how healthcare is developed, delivered, and monetized."

The virtual investor conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies operating across key segments of the healthcare ecosystem, including:

Therapeutic pipelines and clinical-stage innovation

Biotechnology platforms and drug development technologies

Medical devices and diagnostics innovation

Digital health, telemedicine, and healthcare IT

Commercialization pathways and regulatory strategy

Revenue models, partnerships, and scaling strategies

Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, providing investors the opportunity to engage directly with management teams, evaluate execution strategies, and assess both near- and long-term value creation potential.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

Kyntra Bio (Nasdaq:KYNB)

Anixa Biosciences (Nasdaq:ANIX)

GT Biopharma (Nasdaq:GTBP)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/84347130169

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Public-company executives driving healthcare and biotech innovation

Clinical development timelines and pipeline value creation dynamics

Key inflection points including trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization

Competitive positioning across therapeutic areas and healthcare platforms

Scalability, capital requirements, and risk factors shaping the healthcare sector

Whether retail investors seeking exposure to healthcare innovation or institutional and professional investors evaluating emerging public-company opportunities, attendees will gain concise, actionable insights into companies positioned to benefit from ongoing transformation across the healthcare landscape.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchips-april-16-virtual-investor-conference-to-highlight-compa-1156610