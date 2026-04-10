Blind Logic The Ralph R. Teetor Story Celebrates the 11th Annual "Wine, Wit & Wisdom"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Blind Logic Productions proudly celebrates the 11th Annual "Wine, Wit & Wisdom" event, benefiting the Rochester Hills Public Library (RHPL), taking place on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Blind Logic Productions is honored to participate in this prominent fundraising event hosted by The Friends of the Library. The evening will feature dinner, entertainment, and a lineup of distinguished guest speakers. Proceeds from the event will support RHPL programming, collections, and essential library services, further strengthening the library's connection to the Rochester community.

The Friends of the Library is a dedicated organization committed to fostering a relationship between the library and its patrons while ensuring continued access to educational and cultural resources.

Filmmaker & guest speaker Jack Teetor shared, "We are honored to be a part of this prestigious event supporting a distinguished library with more than 100-year history of service to the Rochester community." Betsy Raczkowski, Head of Communications and Engagement at RPHL added, "We're excited to share this story and grateful for the unique opportunity for our patrons to screen this documentary alongside the filmmaker."

In addition to the fundraiser, The Friends of the Library will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary, "Blind Logic," on Monday, April 27, at 6:30pm, followed by a Q & A session.

"Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story" chronicles the inspirational life of Ralph R. Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcome unthinkable odds to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry. As Ralph Teetor famously stated in 1945, "I am not handicapped because I never considered myself so."

The documentary features Emmy Award winners Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe, along with Emmy nominated Barry Corbin. This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year;" Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc.; Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame; and Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The film's award-winning creative team includes editor Derek Tow, composer Jim Andron, photo editor the late Daniel Teetor, and sound editors Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

Registration link for screening:

https://events.getlocalhop.com/blind-logic-the-ralph-r-teetor-story-documentaryscreening/event/CiKRukrLnm/

MEDIA CONTACT

Deborah Gilels

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Email: gilelsdeborah@gmail.com

Cell: 818-648-9513

SOURCE: Blind Logic Productions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/blind-logic-the-ralph-r.-teetor-story-celebrates-the-11th-annual-1155142