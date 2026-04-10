TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group and Vista Capital Trust Angola Sign Landmark Letter of Intent to Develop VISTA ADVENT CITY - Angola's First $20 Billion Smart Forest City

Transforming Angola into a Global Hub of Sustainable Innovation, Aviation Excellence, and Digital Sovereignty

MIAMI, FL AND LUANDA, ANGOLA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, global leader in sustainable urban technology, and Vista Capital Trust Angola today announced the signing of a historic Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop VISTA ADVENT CITY, a flagship "Smart Forest City" project in Angola.

The visionary development will transform a strategically located site into a global model of sustainable innovation, aviation excellence, and digital sovereignty. The total anticipated infrastructure investment for the full masterplan is expected to reach approximately $20 billion, according to the project's architectural design and advisory services firm.

Biophilic Design & Ecological Impact

VISTA ADVENT CITY is engineered to reconnect residents with nature through rigorous "Natural Green" design strategies. Modeled after world-leading Smart Forest City frameworks, the project maintains a strict 1:1 ratio between built infrastructure and green space.

Biophilic Interior & Sustainable Materials:

Construction prioritizes renewable materials such as bamboo, timber, stone, and reclaimed wood. Indoor environments will feature living green walls and air-purifying plant installations (e.g., snake plants and pothos) to optimize air quality.

Energy Efficiency & Passive Design:

Inspired by pioneering projects such as the Oasia Hotel, the city incorporates sky terraces, vertical vine-covered facades, and advanced passive cooling systems that maximize natural light and airflow, dramatically reducing the carbon footprint.

Carbon-Negative Goals:

The integration of more than 250,000 trees is projected to sequester approximately 116,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, actively restoring biodiversity.

Advanced Infrastructure, Aviation & Maritime Hub

VISTA ADVENT CITY will deploy state-of-the-art systems designed for full self-sufficiency and global connectivity:

Water Autonomy:

A modern seawater desalination facility and advanced wastewater recycling systems with a zero-discharge goal, treating and reusing up to 95% of water.

Aviation Hub:

A state-of-the-art International Airport developed in collaboration with East West Airways, serving as a gateway for global commerce.

Regional Heliport:

A dedicated facility for local transportation and rapid "last-mile" small supply deliveries via helicopter, ensuring seamless regional logistics.

Blue Economy:

The long-term masterplan includes a deep-sea port, luxury marina, and a cluster of 5-star eco-resorts to position the city as a premier maritime destination.

Economic Industrial Sovereignty & The "Nomad Area"

To secure Angola's technological future, the project includes a specialized "Nomad Area" designed for the global remote workforce and R&D talent. This district will house research programs focused on sustainable technology and industrial sovereignty, ensuring the city remains a hub for innovation.

Angola's Economic Context & Strategic Opportunity

Angola is experiencing robust economic expansion, recording GDP growth of 4.4% in 2024 and approximately 3.1% in 2025. Projections for 2026 range from 3.3% to 4.0%, driven by non-oil sectors including mining, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The nation possesses a wealth of natural resources-including diamonds, gold, copper, and rare earth elements-positioning it as a key player in the global energy transition. VISTA ADVENT CITY aligns with Angola's national development goals, leveraging this momentum to create a regenerative urban model that drives long-term prosperity.

The ADVENT Metaverse

Simultaneous with physical construction, TGI is launching the VISTA ADVENT City Metaverse. This hyper-realistic digital twin, powered by the ADVENT Digital Platform, allows global investors to participate in the city's economy via the ADVENT EXPO-a VR/AR/3D environment for commerce and global conferences.

Statements from Leadership

Newton Missial, Chairman of Vista Capital Trust Angola, stated:

"VISTA ADVENT CITY is more than a development; it is a sovereign industrial statement. By integrating advanced R&D, biophilic living, and a world-class aviation hub, we are positioning Angola as a global leader in the next generation of smart urbanism. Following the successful completion of due diligence and the receipt of initial government approvals, the initial project deposit shall be mobilized to commence Phase 1 technical deliverables. This project represents a bold leap forward for Angola's future, it capitalizes on Angola nation's rich resources and economic expansion to build a sustainable landmark for Africa."

Adam Yang, CFO for TGI Group added:

"This $20 billion infrastructure vision fuses biophilic design with digital intelligence. We are creating a regenerative city that will drive economic prosperity while restoring nature, providing a healthy, carbon-neutral sanctuary for one million residents."

About TGI Group

TGI Group is a Miami-based developer of smart, sustainable urban ecosystems and digital twin platforms dedicated to reducing operating costs and carbon emissions globally.

About Vista Capital Trust Angola

Vista Capital Trust is a leading investment and infrastructure firm focused on transformative development projects across Africa.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information, please contact:

TGI

info@tgipower.com

Axina Group

info@axinagroup.com

Media Contact:

Management of TGI/Advent City

Email: info@TGIPOWER.COM

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-and-vista-capital-trust-angola-sign-landmark-letter-of-intent-to-devel-1156652