Logo Brands: The BrandPoint Platform Launches with Acquisition of Franklin Logistics, Expanding Logistics Capabilities and Creating New Growth

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / BrandPoint, a newly formed platform created by the executive leadership of Logo Brands, has officially launched its first business venture with the acquisition of Franklin Logistics, a logistics company specializing in multi-mode freight forwarding.

BrandPoint was formed by Dave Williamson, Jud Roper, Matt McCauley, and Kris Talley, the executive leadership team behind Logo Brands. Over time, the BrandPoint platform will operate across multiple business channels, beginning with logistics and consulting services designed to support both internal operations and outside clients.

As part of the acquisition, Franklin Logistics will now operate under BrandPoint Logistics and will join the Logo Brands team at its corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.

The acquisition is a strategic move designed to provide greater control over the Logo Brands supply chain while also creating a platform for new revenue-producing opportunities outside the core business. In addition to supporting Logo Brands, BrandPoint Logistics will focus on expanding its customer base, building new business relationships, and broadening its service capabilities. Future plans also include expanding into international freight forwarding, global consolidation, and strengthening end-to-end logistics solutions within the current customer base.

The BrandPoint platform includes the broader vision of BrandPoint Consulting, a consulting business that will draw on the decades of experience built within Logo Brands. The consulting services will include operational and logistics services such as 3PL and consolidation strategies, ocean freight services, domestic freight solutions, and other practical operational tools and systems developed through years of hands-on business leadership. The group also plans to offer clients strategic guidance in building strong sales, marketing, finance, and culture strategies.

Dave Williamson, a 20-year veteran and Executive Vice President at Logo Brands, said:

"This acquisition is an important step in the launch of BrandPoint and reflects exactly what we want this business to become. It gives us the ability to take a hands-on approach in helping other companies improve their logistics and operational performance, while also creating greater vertical integration for Logo Brands. By bringing Franklin Logistics under BrandPoint Logistics, we believe we can grow the existing business, create new opportunities, and drive meaningful efficiencies across our own organization."

The launch of BrandPoint represents a natural extension of the leadership team's long-term vision to build businesses that not only support Logo Brands, but also create value for outside partners through proven expertise in operations, logistics, and business growth.

About BrandPoint

BrandPoint is a platform created by the executive leadership team of Logo Brands to build and scale businesses across logistics, consulting, and operational services. The platform is designed to support both internal operations and external clients by delivering practical, experience-driven solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen supply chains, and drive measurable business growth.

About BrandPoint Logistics

BrandPoint Logistics, formerly Franklin Logistics, is a non-asset-based logistics company specializing in LTL and truckload freight. The business is a top-performing agent of MODE Transportation, which brings nearly 50 years of logistics experience across global supply chains. The leadership and staff have remained in place to provide consistent and dependable service to customers as additional strategies are developed over time.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of licensed hard goods, with partnerships spanning nearly 900 collegiate and professional leagues. As a leading supplier in this space, the company specializes in outdoor lifestyle and fan-focused products and partners with major national retailers to deliver high-quality, innovative merchandise to consumers nationwide.

For more information or to request a quote, please call 615-595-7761.

SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-brandpoint-platform-launches-with-acquisition-of-franklin-logi-1156654