Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Camelback Recovery, a luxury mental health and addiction treatment center based in Phoenix, Arizona, today launched its Continuum of Care Treatment Guarantee, a program that offers qualifying clients up to 60 days of re-treatment at no additional cost. To qualify, clients must complete the center's full continuum of care including inpatient, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment. If a qualifying client relapses or experiences a recurrence of mental health symptoms within one year of IOP discharge, Camelback Recovery will provide clinically appropriate re-treatment free of charge.

Relapse is a recognized part of the recovery process. Research consistently shows that 40 to 60 percent of people treated for substance use disorders relapse at some point. The risk is highest during the first year following discharge. Despite this reality, most addiction treatment centers do not offer structured re-treatment commitments to clients who return to substance use after completing a program. The cost of re-entering treatment, combined with the emotional burden of relapse, often stops people from seeking help again quickly. Camelback Recovery developed the Continuum of Care Treatment Guarantee to hold itself accountable for long-term client outcomes and reduce that financial barrier for families navigating the recovery process.

"When someone finishes treatment and then relapses, the biggest barrier to getting back into care is usually fear," said Chris Newman, Chief Operations Officer at Camelback Recovery. "Fear of the cost. Fear of starting over. Fear of judgment. This guarantee tells our clients and their families that we are in this with them for the long haul. Recovery is not just the first 30 days. It is a process, and we hold ourselves accountable for that process."

Camelback Recovery holds accreditation from The Joint Commission, one of the most widely recognized quality benchmarks in behavioral health care, and is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The center provides a full continuum of services including inpatient and residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, telehealth IOP and an active alumni program.

To qualify for the guarantee, clients must complete a minimum of 30 consecutive days of inpatient treatment, 30 partial hospitalization sessions and 30 intensive outpatient sessions while maintaining full abstinence throughout each phase. Active participation in the Camelback Recovery alumni program following IOP discharge is also required. All re-treatment determinations are made solely by the center's licensed Medical, Clinical and Psychiatric leadership.

The guarantee is valid for one year from the date of IOP discharge. If a client requests re-treatment within the guarantee period and space is not immediately available, placement on a waitlist preserves eligibility until a bed opens. Re-treatment is provided at the level of care determined clinically appropriate, for up to 60 days, at no cost to the client. To learn more about Camelback Recovery and the Continuum of Care Treatment Guarantee, visit camelbackrecovery.com or call 602-466-9880 to speak with an admissions specialist today.

About Camelback Recovery: Camelback Recovery is a luxury mental health clinic and addiction treatment center in Phoenix, Arizona, offering evidence-based care across a full continuum that includes inpatient, PHP, IOP and telehealth services. The center is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

cjnewman@camelbackrecovery.com











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Source: GetFeatured