Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Derya Arms has announced a significant surge in North American orders in the first quarter of 2026, following the company's participation in SHOT Show 2026, held January 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The results mark one of the strongest commercial openings in Derya Arms' history in the United States, and executives say the momentum reflects not just product demand but the relationships and distributor conversations initiated during the four-day industry gathering.

Derya Arms Closes Q1 2026 with Strong North American Order Surge Following SHOT Show Debut

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"Starting 2026 with Strong Order Momentum"

Both the DY9Z micro-compact pistol and the Derya MAX platform were introduced to the North American market at the show, drawing considerable attention from distributors and industry buyers alike.

"SHOT Show 2026 opened doors that translated directly into business," said Hüsamettin Kayhan, General Coordinator of Derya Arms. "The conversations we had with industry professionals, distributors, and buyers in Las Vegas turned into concrete orders within weeks. 10,000 units of the DY9Z and 5,000 units of the Derya MAX from North American buyers alone. With these two models, we had the opportunity to present the new era of our product lineup to international stakeholders and the market responded."

Derya Arms Closes Q1 2026 with Strong North American Order Surge Following SHOT Show Debut

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Products Introduced at SHOT Show 2026

Derya Arms introduced industry professionals to its new product lineup featuring the Derya MAX and DY9Z models at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas. Organized by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), SHOT Show is widely recognized as one of the world's largest trade gatherings for the firearms and related equipment industry.

The DY9Z is a 9x19mm micro-compact striker-fired pistol built around a Black Melonite (QPQ) coated slide and barrel, an RMSc direct-mount optics-ready slide, and interchangeable backstraps. A broad range of frame color options rounds out a spec sheet that sets it apart in a crowded segment.

The Derya MAX is a next-generation shotgun platform developed in collaboration with top-level competitive shooters and professional engineers, emphasizing recoil management, an optimized gas system, and modular components. Available in multiple variants and five color configurations, the MAX is designed as a broad product family central to Derya Arms' new-generation strategy.

North American Growth as a Strategic Priority

Derya Arms, one of the founding partners of Konya Defense Industry, a shareholder of ASELSAN Konya Weapons Systems, leverages its manufacturing capabilities it established in Türkiye 28 years ago through global operations. The Q1 order figures align with a broader corporate push by Derya Arms to deepen its footprint in the United States. Its production and commercial infrastructure in the country enables the company to access international markets more quickly, while contributing to the expansion of its export network of over 85 countries.

Derya Arms Closes Q1 2026 with Strong North American Order Surge Following SHOT Show Debut

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North America has been the stated priority, and the company has backed that up with investment in both its American manufacturing operations and corporate infrastructure. The Q1 numbers suggest that groundwork is starting to pay off.

With Q1 order volumes now confirmed, Derya Arms says it is focused on fulfillment, deepening distributor relationships, and building on the commercial momentum generated since January.

About Derya Arms

Derya Arms is a firearms manufacturer with a Türkiye-based production heritage supported by a U.S. operational structure, exporting to more than 85 countries in line with international quality and standardization standards.

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Source: B2Press BV