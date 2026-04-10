Apo Global Ltd.: Apomeds Enters the UK Market With Its Digital Healthcare Platform

WEYBRIDGE, England, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apomeds has launched its digital healthcare platform in the United Kingdom, providing patients with online access to registered doctors and regulated pharmacies.The service is designed to improve access to care while offering a more tailored and convenient treatment experience for patients seeking discreet online healthcare, in line with rising demand for on-demand medical services.

Through Apomeds, patients complete a short medical questionnaire through a digital platform, reviewed by an experienced doctor. If clinically appropriate, Apomeds issues the prescription, which can be delivered by a registered pharmacy either through a 24-hour tracked courier or directly to a patient's chosen store. The platform offers patients an online healthcare marketplace, enabling patients to access licensed doctors and pharmacies through a digital-first care model.

This UK launch forms part of a growing online marketplace that offers further efficacy in patient access to healthcare. Apomeds has already been operating in a number of international territories, such as Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and Portugal, and has been recognised as a well-established online provider amongst patients. The UK market has actively supported its global growth plans.

The commercial backdrop is substantial. One industry estimate for the UK telehealth market predicts it growing to more than $18.7billion in 2035. A number of drivers have been posited for this growth, including ongoing NHS digitization and increased patient demand for alternative treatment methods. Overall, these dynamics point toward an attractive opportunity for healthcare firms or digital providers looking to expand their presence.

One of the existing indications that can also be addressed by the company's platform is erectile dysfunction. This is a large and well-established patient market that sees a high level of treatment demand. The NHS notes that erectile dysfunction is very common, particularly in men over 40, underlining the scale of the category in the UK. Through Apomeds, patients can have online consultations and, if suitable, get commonly prescribed treatments like sildenafil and tadalafil, all while ensuring privacy and convenience.

Weight management offers access to a similarly strong growing sector. Demand for GLP-1 treatments such as Wegovy and Mounjaro has risen sharply, even as access in the UK remains limited and often costly. NHS England's staged rollout of tirzepatide helps explain why private and digital treatment pathways continue to draw interest. At the same time, the UK prescription weight-loss medication market is projected to grow from USD 421 million in 2025 to more than USD 2.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 25%, underscoring the scale of the commercial opportunity.

That demand is reinforced by broader health trends. The same UK weight loss medication market analysis reveals that a significant portion of England's adult population is overweight or obese, driving the demand for weight loss medications. This is fuelling demand for prescription-based treatment for weight management. As the clinical demand becomes stronger, we are seeing more digital platforms suggesting that they can act as gateways to both treatment provision and fulfillment.

The platform follows a straightforward care pathway. Patients complete an online consultation, a doctor reviews the information and, if treatment is appropriate, issues a prescription. Medication is then dispensed by a partner pharmacy and delivered to the patient's home, offering a flexible and discreet alternative to more traditional access routes, particularly for patients who value speed, convenience and privacy. That model also reflects a broader shift toward more accessible treatment pathways that reduce friction in the patient journey.

With exposure to two large and growing treatment categories, Apomeds is entering the UK at a time when more patients are embracing digital-first care. The launch strengthens the company's international footprint and positions it within a fast-expanding area of healthcare that continues to attract both consumer demand and investor attention, as online treatment pathways become a more established part of the wider healthcare market. It also gives the company entry into a market where convenience, discretion and treatment access remain key competitive factors.

Contact:

Email: support@apomeds.com

Brand Website: https://www.apomeds.com/uk

Ibex House, 61 Baker Street, Weybridge, England

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