Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) ("CEM") is pleased to announce the upcoming 13th Annual Scottsdale Capital Event, taking place April 10-12, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As CEM's premier U.S.-focused event and its largest to date, the Scottsdale Capital Event will bring together 70 small-cap issuers and a curated group of active institutional investors, portfolio managers, investment advisors, and high-net-worth individuals. The event has been sold out since November 2025, with additional companies on a waitlist.

The Scottsdale Capital Event, CEM's 98th consecutively sold out event, is structured around a series of scheduled one-to-one meetings, utilizing a 20-minute format designed to maximize efficiency and engagement. At peak capacity, the event facilitates over 1,260 pre-scheduled meetings in a single day, enabling meaningful dialogue and supporting long-term capital relationships.

Participating companies span a broad range of sectors and stages, with an average market capitalization of $200M, reflecting the depth and diversity of opportunities presented to investors.

Now in its 13th year, the Scottsdale Capital Event has become a consistent forum for connecting growth-oriented small-cap companies with engaged capital across the U.S. market. The event emphasizes relevance and selectivity, with participation by invitation to ensure alignment across investment mandates and company profiles.

Adam Currie, President of CEM, commented:

"The Scottsdale Capital Event continues to bring together a high-caliber group of companies and investors each year. We appreciate the continued support of those involved as we further establish this event as a premier destination for connecting capital with opportunity."

CEM will host three additional Capital Events in 2026, alongside its year-round program of virtual meetings and advisory services, extending opportunities for continued engagement between companies and investors beyond the Scottsdale event.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292020

Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.