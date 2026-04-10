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ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 22:14 Uhr
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Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces Passing of Chief Strategy Officer Murray Stahl

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / With heavy hearts, the team at Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (CSMG) announces that Murray Stahl, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, passed away suddenly on April 7, 2026.

A disciplined practitioner of primary research, Murray started our predecessor cryptocurrency mining operating entity in 2017 as an extension of his research. In 2021, he orchestrated the merger of two predecessor mining entities-Horizon Kinetics Cryptocurrency Mining LLC I and II-to formally create CMSG, which was listed on the OTCQX in 2025.

He has been instrumental in providing strategic guidance on operating with minimal overhead and maintaining a conservative capital structure that allows opportunistic and patient capital allocation. The firm that is now CMSG has a solid balance sheet foundation with low cost structure, ample liquidity with no debt, and a growing inventory of cryptocurrency assets.

In the wake of Murray's passing, the Board of Directors will consider potential additions to the company's leadership structure. Meanwhile, the remaining team members are equipped to continue Murray's long-term vision: to operate a resilient cryptocurrency mining firm with the goal of accumulating bitcoin (and other crypto assets) while increasing its coin treasury per share.

The entire CSMG team extends heartfelt condolences to Murray's wife and their children, and to all those who knew him.

About Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management that enable it to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation.

For more information, please visit https://consensusmining.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-announces-passing-of-chi-1156626

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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