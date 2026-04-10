Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Lindsay Friedman, a caregiving advocate and entrepreneur, has officially launched The Caregiver's Compass, a new platform designed to support individuals navigating the challenges of caregiving and long-term care - and has already made an impressive debut, ranking #72 on Apple Podcasts in the Business category. The podcast offers valuable resources, expert insights, and emotional support for caregivers and elders, empowering them to manage their roles with clarity, confidence, and self-care.





The Caregiver's Compass featuring host, Lindsay Friedman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/291914_f40688f484ba386e_001full.jpg

"As a caregiver, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure of where to turn-especially when navigating long-term care decisions," said Lindsay Friedman. "The Caregiver's Compass is designed to be a trusted place where families can understand their options, access practical guidance, and find support, helping them make informed decisions and feel more confident along the way."

Lindsay Friedman brings years of experience in caregiving advocacy and community building, drawing from her own personal experiences to create a space that addresses the unique emotional and practical needs of families facing caregiving and long-term care. In each episode, she shares insights on topics such as managing stress, setting healthy boundaries, and finding time for self-care, while also featuring interviews with experts and fellow caregivers.

Since its launch, The Caregiver's Compass has quickly gained traction, breaking into the Top 100 on Apple Podcasts in the Business category at #72 - a testament to the growing need for accessible, compassionate guidance in the caregiving space. The podcast offers a mix of expert advice, inspiring stories, and actionable tips aimed at helping caregivers cope with the daily challenges, and families navigate the system. From time management to emotional resilience, the show provides listeners with tools to improve their well-being and enhance the quality of care they give.

The podcast is a valuable resource for anyone providing care to a loved one, whether they are caring for a family member, a friend, or a professional patient. Lindsay's goal is to help caregivers feel more empowered, informed, and supported, while offering a sense of connection within a community of others experiencing similar challenges.

Listeners can access The Caregiver's Compass through its official website www.thecaregiverscompasspodcast.com and on all major podcast platforms.

About Lindsay Friedman

Lindsay Friedman is a caregiving advocate, entrepreneur, and founder of LTCareNav, a care navigation and life care planning platform that helps families prepare for long-term care before a crisis happens. She is also the host of The Caregiver's Compass Podcast and the author of Plan Today, Protect Tomorrow.

Lindsay began her career as a nursing assistant, working in memory care, assisted living, nursing homes, and hospice settings. Her professional path became deeply personal when she became her grandmother's primary caregiver, an experience that reshaped how she understands the challenges families face.

Over the years, Lindsay became a cross-generational caregiver, supporting her parents while also caring for her chronically ill daughter. These experiences gave her a unique perspective that combines professional knowledge with firsthand understanding of caregiving, aging, and long-term care planning.

Her work led to the creation of CareBloom and LTCareNav, platforms designed to help families understand care costs, plan ahead, and connect with trusted professionals before urgent decisions need to be made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291914

Source: Pressmaster DMCC