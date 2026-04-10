Wyckoff, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Cybersecurity Café, hosted by cybersecurity professional Raffi Jamgotchian, has officially launched, offering a platform designed to make cybersecurity topics more accessible for business leaders, technology professionals, and organizations. The podcast explores how cybersecurity impacts modern operations, risk management, and decision-making in an increasingly digital environment.





Cybersecurity Café featuring host, Raffi Jamgotchian

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/291912_a26827b9c483dadc_001full.jpg

The show covers a range of topics including data protection, cyber risk, regulatory considerations, and the evolving role of security in business strategy. Through conversations with industry professionals and practitioners, Cybersecurity Café presents real-world perspectives on addressing cybersecurity challenges across different sectors.

"Cybersecurity continues to evolve alongside technology, but many discussions remain highly technical," said Jamgotchian. "This podcast is intended to present these topics in a practical and relevant way for professionals making everyday business and technology decisions."

Each episode features discussions with cybersecurity experts and professionals from various industries, highlighting current trends, operational challenges, and approaches to managing risk. Topics include building security awareness within organizations, adapting to emerging technologies, and navigating an evolving threat landscape.

Cybersecurity Café is intended for individuals seeking a clearer understanding of cybersecurity's role in business and technology. By focusing on practical insights and real-world applications, the podcast provides listeners with relevant information that can be applied across industries.

Listeners can access Cybersecurity Café through its official website www.cybersecuritycafe.show and on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Raffi Jamgotchian

Raffi Jamgotchian is a cybersecurity professional focused on helping organizations navigate the complexities of digital security. His experience spans cybersecurity practices, risk management, and technology environments, providing a practical perspective on security strategy and operational resilience. Through Cybersecurity Café, he aims to make cybersecurity topics more accessible and relevant to a broader professional audience.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291912

Source: Pressmaster DMCC