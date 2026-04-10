Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Think AI Podcast, a new series hosted by accomplished entrepreneur and AI enthusiast Dave Goyal, has launched to help business leaders and innovators harness the power of Artificial Intelligence. The series has already made an impressive debut, ranking #27 on Apple Podcasts in the Business category. The podcast explores AI's potential to transform industries and solve real-world business challenges, offering valuable insights for those seeking to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Think AI Podcast streaming now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

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"AI is not just for tech companies; it's for every business looking to stay competitive," said Goyal. "The Think AI Podcast breaks down complex AI concepts into actionable insights, providing listeners with the tools to integrate AI into their business strategy and drive growth."

The Think AI Podcast invites experts from diverse industries to share their knowledge and experiences with AI, from real-world applications to cutting-edge innovations. With each episode, business leaders gain practical takeaways on how AI can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and fuel business success.

Goyal's journey into the world of Artificial Intelligence stems from his deep experience in entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology. As the founder of several businesses, including his current venture focused on AI solutions, Goyal has a unique perspective on how AI can create tangible value across industries.

Since its launch, the Think AI Podcast has quickly gained momentum, breaking into the Top 30 on Apple Podcasts in the Business category at #27 - a testament to the growing appetite among business leaders for clear, actionable guidance on AI. The show is designed for entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and anyone interested in how AI can transform their business operations, offering insights into AI trends, success stories, and practical strategies for leveraging AI technologies in everyday business decisions.

"AI has become a key driver of growth and efficiency in modern businesses," added Goyal. "But many business leaders feel overwhelmed or unsure where to start. This podcast is here to guide them on that journey, whether they're just starting to explore AI or are already integrating it into their processes."

Listeners can tune in to the Think AI Podcast on its official website at www.thethinkaipod.com and across all major podcast platforms. For ongoing updates and AI-related discussions, connect with the Think AI Podcast community on social media.

About Dave Goyal

Dave Goyal is an entrepreneur and AI advocate dedicated to helping businesses unlock the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence. With a background in tech and innovation, Goyal founded multiple businesses and now leads a company focused on delivering AI-driven solutions to businesses of all sizes. Through the Think AI Podcast, he aims to make AI more accessible and actionable for business leaders.

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