AmeriLife's Todd Buchanan Named President & CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services and Hanleigh Management

Industry veteran to lead Crump, strengthening alignment across AmeriLife's Wealth Distribution structure

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC (AmeriLife), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, announced today that Todd Buchanan has been appointed President and CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services, an AmeriLife company, and Hanleigh Management (collectively "Crump"). Buchanan, who succeeds Mike Martini in this role, will assume these responsibilities in addition to his current role as President of AmeriLife Wealth.

"With nearly three decades of experience leading large-scale distribution organizations, Todd brings a depth of knowledge, industry relationships, and strategic vision that will be invaluable to Crump and to the carrier, institutional and advisor partners who depend on it," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "I am confident that Todd will create real momentum for Crump and reinforce AmeriLife's commitment to building the most comprehensive and capable wealth distribution platform in the country. I want to thank Mike for his leadership and many contributions to Crump and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Buchanan joined AmeriLife earlier this year and has quickly established himself as a transformative leader within the organization. Prior to AmeriLife, he served as president of World Financial Group at Transamerica, where he led one of the largest financial services distribution networks in North America, delivering innovative solutions to families seeking financial security and independence. He previously held senior leadership roles at AIG Life and Retirement and served as CEO of Coherent Global, a Hong Kong-based insurance technology firm. Buchanan began his career as a U.S. Army officer, achieving the rank of captain.

With nearly 30 years of experience across life insurance, annuity distribution, broker-dealer operations, and retirement planning, Buchanan brings a proven record of building high-performing teams, deepening partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across complex distribution environments.

"I have tremendous respect for what the Crump team has built, and I couldn't be more energized to step into this role," said Buchanan. "As one of the largest and most dynamic providers of life insurance and retirement products in the U.S., Crump has a strong foundation, exceptional carrier partnerships, and a talented team that is deeply committed to the advisors and clients they serve. My focus from day one will be to build on that foundation -- strengthen relationships, sharpen execution, and bring the full weight of AmeriLife's holistic platform to bear in ways that drive meaningful, lasting growth."

Buchanan is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015. He is an active board member for Finseca, Cogent Bank, Vineyard Capital Partners, LLC, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, and the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. He is passionate about advancing financial literacy and expanding access to financial planning for all Americans.

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About Crump Life Insurance Services

Crump Life Insurance Services is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Crump supports the distribution of traditional and variable life, annuity, long term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products with the industry's premier sales and back-office support and technology services, marketing under the following brands: Truist Life Insurance Services, Tellus, and Hanleigh.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of more than 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilifes-todd-buchanan-named-president-and-ceo-of-crump-life-i-1156623