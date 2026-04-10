Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), further to the press release issued on March 30, 2026 regarding the approval of the draft statutory and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, announces that, following the completion of the accounting finalization procedures, certain economic and financial data have been updated.

These updates arise from a refinement of year-end and consolidation entries and do not alter the overall framework or the underlying trends of the results previously disclosed, further confirming the Group's path of operational improvement.

Key updated indicators (€/000)

Consolidated Revenues: 118,086

Gross Margin: 10,223

EBITDA: 3

Net Result: (15,986)

Net Financial Position: (34,734)

Updated 2025 Results (€/000)

2025 2024 Revenues 118,086 72,899 Gross Margin 10,223 7,400 EBITDA 3 (23,418) Profit before tax (25,801) (27,834) Net result for the period (15,986) (26,656) Total assets 183,523 157,518 Equity 25,909 40,712 Net financial position (34,734) (47,635)

The above variations are attributable to a more accurate allocation of certain non-cash components and to the update of consolidation entries.

Such adjustments, limited in scope, do not affect the overall interpretation of the Group's performance, which continues to show:

significant revenue growth

improvement in operating performance

progressive strengthening of economic and financial balance

All other contents of the press release issued on March 30, 2026 remain unchanged.

The Consolidated Annual Financial Report as of December 31, 2025 will be made available to the public within the timeframe and according to the procedures previously communicated.

Forward-Looking Statements (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and other applicable regulations. Such statements reflect current expectations and projections regarding future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX) since September 22, 2021, operating in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally and develops industrial models focused on long-term value creation. As a Benefit Company, Mexedia integrates economic growth objectives with social and environmental impact goals, guiding its activities toward sustainable value creation over time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410405607/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 351 844 7229