Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Lead to Recovery, a premier treatment center marketing agency that has spent years helping treatment programs find patients, today unveiled a brand refresh alongside a redesigned website at leadtorecovery.com. The refreshed brand and site were built with one goal in mind: to be a better partner for addiction treatment centers, mental health providers, eating disorder treatment programs, and ABA therapy clinics.

Behavioral health marketing has changed dramatically over the past few years. Search is no longer just about Google. Patients and families are turning to AI-powered tools and voice assistants to find treatment options. Programs that rely solely on traditional drug rehab SEO are missing a growing demographic in need. Lead to Recovery was one of the first agencies in the space to recognize this shift, and the brand refresh signals a deeper commitment to staying ahead of it for every client they serve.

"When a mom is searching for help for her son at two in the morning, she might ask an AI assistant instead of typing into a search bar. We want our clients to show up for her no matter where she's looking," said Matthew Travers, Co-Founder and President of Lead to Recovery. "This rebrand is our way of saying we're all in on AI-forward strategies that are going to define this industry for the next decade."

What makes Lead to Recovery different is not just the services being offered, it is also how the company thinks about the future of search. The agency provides drug rehab SEO, paid advertising, conversion-optimized web design and two emerging services that forward-thinking programs are starting to prioritize: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). As more patients and families turn to AI tools and Google's AI Overviews to find care, AEO and GEO help treatment centers show up in those results, not just on page one of Google. The relaunch also deepens the agency's alignment with sister company Lead to Conversion, meaning clients get access to a wider bench of performance marketing talent under one roof.

Addiction treatment centers, mental health clinics, eating disorder programs and ABA therapy providers that aim to grow the company's census through smarter digital marketing can learn more or request a complimentary strategy session at leadtorecovery.com.

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Source: GetFeatured