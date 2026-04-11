Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTC Pink: SSRSF) (the "Company" or "Silver Sands") is pleased to announce that it has today granted an aggregate of 1,700,000 incentive share purchase options to directors and consultants at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share with a term of five years expiring on April 10, 2031.

All shares issued pursuant to any exercise of options will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring August 11, 2026.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Keith Anderson

Chief Executive Officer, President & Director

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP.

Suite 830 - 1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 4A6

https://www.silversandscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292042

Source: Silver Sands Resources Corp.