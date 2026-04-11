Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Aly Pte. Ltd. ("Aly"), the parent company of Spiking, today announced findings from its latest market intelligence report indicating that the Singapore property market is undergoing a structural transition driven by capital flows rather than traditional demand cycles.

The report, covering developments from January 1, 2026 to April 5, 2026, finds that while headline indicators point to moderating price growth, underlying data suggests a divergence between perceived market conditions and actual capital activity, with significant liquidity entering the system ahead of visible price movements.

Market Transition: Capital, Not Demand, Is Driving the Next Phase

Aly's analysis identifies a shift in the market's underlying structure:

The Singapore property market is transitioning from a demand-driven cycle to a capital-driven system, where asset prices are increasingly influenced by the scale and direction of capital flows.

This transition is occurring across residential, commercial, and land markets, where capital deployment is taking place ahead of price repricing, signalling early-stage positioning by institutional and private capital.

Private Residential Market: Moderation Masks Selective Strength

Singapore's private residential market is stabilising following a strong cycle:

Price growth remains in the low single-digit range , reflecting moderation

, reflecting moderation Core Central Region (CCR) faces near-term pricing pressure amid supply conditions

faces near-term pricing pressure amid supply conditions RCR and OCR segments continue to be supported by owner-occupier demand

continue to be supported by owner-occupier demand New launches maintain strong take-up, albeit with greater price sensitivity and selectivity

Developers are increasingly adopting disciplined pricing and phased launch strategies, reinforcing a more sustainable demand environment.

Land Market Activity Signals Forward Repricing

The Government Land Sales (GLS) programme continues to anchor supply:

Expanded pipeline of sites in 2026

Developers maintaining measured but consistent participation

Increased focus on capital efficiency and risk-adjusted returns

Aly notes that land market activity provides an early signal of future price movements:

"Residential prices do not lead the market - land prices do. Developers are positioning today based on expectations of future demand and pricing."

Institutional Capital Deployment Confirms Early Positioning

Singapore's property investment market recorded approximately S$40 billion in transactions, reflecting strong institutional participation:

Sustained demand for Grade A office and mixed-use assets

Active retail repositioning and asset enhancement strategies

Growing allocation from family offices and private capital

These trends indicate that institutional capital is deploying ahead of broader market recognition.

Regional Capital Flows Reach Systemically Relevant Scale

Aly's analysis incorporates indicative cross-border capital flow data derived from publicly available sources, including Indonesia's financial intelligence authority.

Key observations include:

Estimated US$13-14 billion per month flowing into Singapore from Indonesia alone

flowing into Singapore from Indonesia alone Equivalent to approximately ~2% of Singapore's M3 money supply monthly

Approximately ~2.5% of GDP per month

On an annualised basis, this suggests flows equivalent to:

~ 25% of M3 liquidity

~30% of GDP

Aly emphasises that these figures represent indicative proxies of capital movement scale, rather than direct investment flows.

"At this scale, capital inflows are no longer incremental - they become systemically relevant to asset pricing."

HDB Market Anchors Stability Within the System

Public housing continues to provide structural support:

Resale price growth moderated to approximately 2.9%

Increased BTO supply pipeline

Continued policy emphasis on affordability and accessibility

These measures are expected to anchor long-term stability while supporting the upgrading cycle into private housing.

Luxury Segment Reflects Capital Preservation Dynamics

The high-end residential segment exhibits differentiated behaviour:

Increased Good Class Bungalow (GCB) transaction activity

transaction activity Sustained demand from high-net-worth individuals and family offices

Shift toward capital preservation and long-term allocation strategies

Prime assets continue to reflect structural wealth flows rather than short-term market sentiment.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Aly Pte. Ltd., said:

"We are no longer looking at a traditional property cycle.

What we are seeing is not a cyclical recovery - it is a structural repricing driven by capital entering the system ahead of the market.

Singapore is increasingly functioning as a regional capital aggregation hub, and property is one of the primary channels through which this capital is being deployed.

What appears on the surface as a slowdown is, in reality, a transition phase - where capital is positioning before the next stage of the market.

Investors who understand this shift will focus not just on prices, but on capital flows, policy alignment, and structural demand drivers."

Public Briefing and Webinar

Aly will present its full findings and forward-looking strategy in an upcoming public webinar:

https://longisland.sg/webinar

The session will cover:

Strategic positioning across property segments

Capital flow dynamics and timing considerations

Opportunities arising from Singapore's evolving market structure

Outlook: Early-Stage Repricing Phase Emerging

Aly believes the Singapore property market is entering an early-stage repricing phase, supported by:

Stabilising macroeconomic conditions

Increasing institutional capital deployment

Sustained regional capital inflows

Policy-driven supply alignment

This combination positions Singapore as a globally competitive real estate market underpinned by structural capital flows.

About Aly Pte. Ltd.

Aly Pte. Ltd. is the parent company of Spiking, a financial technology firm focused on delivering data-driven market intelligence and investment insights. The company specialises in tracking institutional capital flows and translating them into actionable strategies across global markets.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291994

Source: Spiking