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WKN: A3DMVV | ISIN: CA53680V1076 | Ticker-Symbol: H3N
Stuttgart
10.04.26 | 15:18
0,795 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIUM IONIC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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LITHIUM IONIC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4680,49209:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 22:54 Uhr
39 Leser
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Lithium Ionic Corp.: Lithium Ionic Provides Update

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is is aware of the Ontario Securities Commission's publication regarding a regulatory matter involving another reporting issuer and individuals who have, or have had, an association with the Company.

Lithium Ionic is not a respondent in this matter and no orders have been sought against Lithium Ionic. The allegations contained in the proceeding have not been proven.

The Board of Directors has established a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the Company's communications and disclosure in respect of this matter.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the "Lithium Valley" that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

For further information:

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands
Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 647.316.2500
info@lithiumionic.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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