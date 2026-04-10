Lithium Ionic Corp.: Lithium Ionic Provides Update

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is is aware of the Ontario Securities Commission's publication regarding a regulatory matter involving another reporting issuer and individuals who have, or have had, an association with the Company.

Lithium Ionic is not a respondent in this matter and no orders have been sought against Lithium Ionic. The allegations contained in the proceeding have not been proven.

The Board of Directors has established a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the Company's communications and disclosure in respect of this matter.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the "Lithium Valley" that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

For further information:



Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com