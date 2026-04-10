Skull Ridge Gold Corp.: Skull Ridge Gold Commences Trading on the CSE Under Symbol "SKUL" and Advances Flagship Skull Island Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skull Ridge Gold Corp - (CSE: SKUL) ("Skull Ridge" or the "Company"), formerly Carmanah Minerals Corp. , is pleased to announce that, effective April 8, 2026, the Company has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SKUL".



The Company's rebranding to Skull Ridge Gold Corp. reflects its renewed strategic focus on advancing its exploration portfolio and building a district-scale gold exploration platform in Canada.

There is no consolidation or change to the Company's share capital in connection with the name and symbol change. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

Flagship Asset - Skull Island Project

The Company is focused on advancing its flagship Skull Island Project, located on the Burin Peninsula of Newfoundland, a region interpreted as one of Atlantic Canada's most prospective epithermal and hydrothermal belts.

The Burin Peninsula hosts a highly fertile geological environment that has seen limited modern exploration relative to its potential, presenting a compelling opportunity for the identification of new mineralized systems through systematic exploration techniques.



Infrastructure Advantage

The Skull Island Project benefits from a strong logistical foundation, including access to regional infrastructure such as road networks, power, established access routes, and nearby communities, providing a meaningful advantage for efficient exploration and future drill mobilization.

Jurisdictional Context

Newfoundland continues to establish itself as one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions, with a strong track record of gold discoveries and production. Prominent companies such as New Found Gold Corp. , along with the recent consolidation involving Equinox Gold Corp. and Calibre Mining Corp. , which includes the development of the Valentine Gold Mine into one of Canada's significant emerging gold operations, underscore the region's robust geological potential and growing investment interest.

These developments highlight the strong and evolving mining ecosystem in which Skull Ridge Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship Skull Island Project, further reinforcing the attractiveness of the Burin Peninsula as an underexplored but highly prospective gold belt.

Next Steps

The Company is actively advancing preparations for an upcoming drill program at the Skull Island Project. Management is currently finalizing drill contractor selection and crew availability.

Further updates will be provided in the coming weeks as exploration planning progresses, including details on program design and timing.

Management Commentary

Karim Rayani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The commencement of trading under Skull Ridge Gold Corp. and ticker "SKUL" on the CSE - marks an important milestone for the Company. The Skull Island Project sits within a highly prospective and underexplored geological belt, and we believe it represents a compelling opportunity for new discovery through modern exploration methods."

References:

Equinox Gold Merger www.equinoxgold.com Skull Island Project formerly - "Heritage Gold Silver Project" www.puddlepondresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

KARIM RAYANI

Executive Chairman, CEO & Director



About Skull Ridge Resources.



Skull Ridge Resources. is advancing its district-scale Heritage Gold-Silver Project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland, encompassing approximately 145 km² of contiguous mineral claims. The project lies within one of Atlantic Canada's most prospective and underexplored epithermal belts. Heritage is hosted along the Point May Epithermal Zone, a multi-kilometre mineralized system with 21 high-priority drill targets and known occurrences of high-grade silver, gold, and base metals. The property offers significant multi-commodity upside across a largely underexplored land package. The Company's next phase of exploration will focus on expanding drilling along the Eagle Zone and advancing toward an updated resource estimate.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration plans, timing and scope of work programs, potential results, financing activities, and regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes are reasonable at the time they are made but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the ability to raise financing, delays in regulatory approvals, changes in commodity prices, and operational risks inherent in mineral exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

Regulatory Notice

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



