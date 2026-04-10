First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported after-tax net income of $2,118,000 or $0.88 per share-diluted compared to $1,692,000 or $0.71 per share-diluted for the same period in 2025. This result builds upon the record-breaking performances reported in the latter half of 2025. At the Bank, net interest margin continues to hover around 4.90%, efficiency ratio remained strong near 53%, after-tax return on average assets exceeded 1.50%, and after-tax return on average equity was over 13.50%. Sustaining recent momentum will be challenging in an increasingly competitive environment; however, the Bank has thus far managed to overcome significant pressure in our markets relative to liquidity and interest rate pricing on both loans and deposits.

Since March 31, 2025, total assets increased 9.4% to $590.5 million, loan balances increased 20.4% to $496.8 million, the deposit portfolio overcame a cyclical year-end slump and grew 6.2% to $507.4 million, and stockholders' equity increased 23.63% to $68.3 million.

While operating from a position of strength across every relevant banking fundamental - including liquidity, earnings, asset quality and capital - the Company began executing on a deliberate and methodical growth strategy, deploying capital to open a new full-service branch in Hugo, Colorado, with an additional branch anticipated to open in the second quarter of 2026.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, an FDIC-insured Colorado state-chartered commercial bank with its home office in Colorado Springs, CO, and full-service offices in Hugo and Akron, CO; Bartley, NE; and eight Missouri locations: Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville, and Springfield.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services' laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800