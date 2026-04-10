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WKN: 860150 | ISIN: US1910981026 | Ticker-Symbol: CC5
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 09:57
175,75 Euro
+1,36 % +2,35
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,70174,0511:03
171,30175,5010.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 22:12 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 8, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media)Matt Blickley (Investors)
Vice President, Corporate Communications OfficerChief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
(980) 378-5537(704) 557-4910
Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.comMatt.Blickley@cokeconsolidated.com


About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn

-Enjoy Coca-Cola-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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