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WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 09:30
31,360 Euro
-0,19 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,32031,52011:01
31,32031,50010.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2026 totaled $173.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of March 31, 2026 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$14,340
Global Discovery1,026
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth9,364
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,642
Franchise911
Global Equity Team
Global Equity393
Non-U.S. Growth15,456
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity5,600
U.S. Mid-Cap Value1,898
Value Income8
International Value Group
International Value50,680
International Explorer1,027
Global Special Situations36
Global Value Team
Global Value34,861
Select Equity943
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,781
Credit Team
High Income13,543
Credit Opportunities372
Floating Rate124
Custom Credit Solutions1,491
Developing World Team
Developing World3,145
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,129
Antero Peak Hedge217
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth4,332
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained1,523
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,402
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,838
Grandview Property Partners
Grandview Property Partners3899
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$172,981

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $313.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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