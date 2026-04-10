JIADE LIMITED Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Chengdu, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) ("JIADE" or the "Company"), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 37% year-over-year to RMB 25.70 million (US$3.67 million).

Newly acquired subsidiaries providing safety technology training services generated RMB 8.42 million in combined new revenue.

Gross profit was RMB 11.66 million (US$1.67 million) for the year.

Cash and cash equivalents grew over 400% from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 to RMB 19.77 million (US$2.83 million).





"Fiscal year 2025 was a pivotal year for JIADE as we expanded our footprint beyond traditional adult education into the safety technology training market," said Yuan Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While this strategic pivot drove significant top-line growth, the substantial upfront investments required to capture this new market share resulted in a net loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. We made necessary near-term investments across all operating categories, including heavy marketing spend on emerging platforms to build critical business relationships, and increased administrative costs to recruit specialized management for our new safety technology division. We also expanded our research and development capabilities to maintain our technological edge."

"Having entered this new sector, we are now transitioning the Company from pure scale expansion to a dual-driven model of scale and efficiency. To optimize service costs, we are integrating AI and automation into our proprietary management systems. This shifts our operations from a labor-intensive model to a technology-driven one, as we endeavor to reduce manual and offline venue costs while streamlining operations through a tiered customer service system."

"Furthermore, we are restructuring our human resources framework by replacing inefficient spending with targeted incentives and long-term equity options, which is expected to align employee interests with company growth while managing short-term cash outflows. To rein in selling and administrative expenses, we are pivoting from broad marketing campaigns to precision, data-driven targeting with strict return-on-investment tracking. We are also prioritizing our internal legal, financial, and management teams over external consultants, and anticipate enforcing structured pricing agreements only when outside expertise is strictly necessary."

"We do not expect these cost-control measures to compromise our core business development or service quality. By digitally tracking our expenses and adhering strictly to compliance standards, we anticipate that these efficiency enhancements will right-size our cost structure and yield steady margin improvements as we capitalize on our expanded operational scale."

Full Year 2025 Results of Operations

Revenues

The Company operated across four business segments, including its core one-stop comprehensive adult education supporting services, and three newly launched businesses that provide safety technology training services and online course services, and sell customized equipment. Total revenue increased by approximately RMB 6.96 million, or 37%, to RMB 25.70 million (US$3.67 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, from RMB 18.74 million in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the integration of newly acquired subsidiaries that launched safety technology training services, generating RMB 8.42 million (US$1.20 million) in new revenue. This growth was further supplemented by RMB 0.41 million (US$59,000) from online course services and RMB 0.23 million (US$33,000) from the sale of customized training equipment.

Of the total revenue, revenue from adult education supporting services, accounting for 64%, decreased by 11% from 18.74 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 to 16.64 million in the year ended December 31, 2025.

Across the four business the segments, the Company served 23,205 students that took the National Unified Examination for College Admissions for Adults, 28,240 students enrolled with the Open University of China, and 16,078 students that were preparing for the Self-taught Higher Education Examinations, and the Company provided safety technology training services for both theoretical instruction and practical training components to 16,298 individuals and online courses services to 88,055 individuals for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, was RMB 11.66 million (US$1.67 million), compared to RMB 13.08 million in 2024. Direct costs of revenue increased to RMB 14.05 million (US$2.01 million), primarily due to strategic investments in enhanced customer support, pre-enrollment services, and increased outsourced training fees related to the new safety technology operations.

Other costs

The Company invested in its operational infrastructure, marketing, and technological capabilities to support its expansion in the year ended December 31, 2025, which resulted in the following:

Selling Expenses grew to RMB 4.10 million (US$586,000) in 2025 from RMB 0.53 million in 2024, driven by increased investments in social media, emerging promotional platforms, and client engagement activities to build the new business lines.

General and Administrative Expenses increased to RMB 17.64 million (US$2.52 million) in 2025 from RMB 5.45 million in 2024, primarily attributable to the recruitment of additional personnel for the new safety technology training services, increased corporate compliance costs, and new office leases.

Research and Development Expenses increased by 201% to RMB 2.14 million (US$305,000) in 2025 from RMB 0.71 million in 2024, as the Company added staff to its R&D department and expanded its intangible assets to maintain its technology-driven competitive edge.





Net Income (Loss)

Driven by the strategic investments in operating expenses and business expansion costs outlined above, the Company recorded a net loss of RMB 10.53 million (US$1.50 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of RMB 5.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Cash, Equivalents and Working Capital

Cash and cash equivalents grew over 400% to RMB 19.77 million (US$2.83 million) as of December 31, 2025. Working capital also tripled to RMB 66.16 million (US$9.46 million).

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform ("KB Platform"), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has supported more than 17 adult education institutions and approximately 109,037 students across China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "approximates," "assesses," "hopes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

JIADE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: kebiao@sckbkj.com



Investor Relations Firm

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214

JIADE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of As of As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 3,918,146 19,773,580 2,826,372 Accounts receivable, net 10,564,030 6,259,004 894,642 Deferred offering costs - 228,213 32,620 Prepayment and other current assets 12,104,106 61,640,567 8,810,704 Amount due from related parties 4,439,705 - - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 31,025,987 87,901,364 12,564,338 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 580,850 4,256,882 608,465 Intangible assets, net 16,943,816 24,043,180 3,436,655 Prepayment for acquisition 32,000,000 - - Right-of-use assets 768,042 966,479 138,145 Deferred tax assets 15,330 232,563 33,242 Goodwill - 26,550,297 3,795,014 TOTAL ASSETS 81,334,025 143,950,765 20,575,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Bank loans 4,000,000 15,240,000 2,178,357 Payroll payables 1,045,829 1,952,234 279,046 Other payables 1,352,992 2,050,459 293,086 Deferred revenue 620,000 40,942 5,852 Lease liabilities 496,601 482,275 68,935 Amount due to related parties 275,100 462,837 66,156 Taxes payable 1,973,260 1,509,134 215,711 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,763,782 21,737,881 3,107,143 NON-CURRENT LIABILITY Long-term loans - 1,000,000 142,937 Lease liabilities 271,442 480,841 68,730 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,035,224 23,218,722 3,318,810 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value; 15,800,000 shares authorized; 80,596 shares and 892,686 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively* 1,387 15,356 2,232 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0025 par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized; 42,083 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025* 724 724 105 Additional paid-in capital 50,180,671 127,454,016 18,217,867 Statutory reserves 2,054,975 2,111,434 301,802 Ordinary shares subscribed (1,913 - (15,755,217 - (2,252,000 - Retained earnings 18,494,772 7,841,520 1,120,842 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 418,491 (1,086,344 - (155,319 - TOTAL JIADE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,149,107 120,581,489 17,235,529 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 149,694 150,554 21,520 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,298,801 120,732,043 17,257,049 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 81,334,025 143,950,765 20,575,859



JIADE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the years ended December 31, 2023 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenue - third party 14,718,233 18,742,196 25,701,513 3,673,691 Revenue - related party 853,089 - - - Revenue 15,571,322 18,742,196 25,701,513 3,673,691 Cost of revenue 812,504 5,658,188 14,045,385 2,007,602 Gross profit 14,758,818 13,084,008 11,656,128 1,666,089 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 452,966 534,630 4,102,391 586,383 General and administrative expenses 2,040,510 5,454,423 17,639,506 2,521,334 Research and development expenses 695,815 709,828 2,135,816 305,287 Total operating expenses 3,189,291 6,698,881 23,877,713 3,413,004 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 11,569,527 6,385,127 (12,221,585 , (1,746,915 , OTHER (LOSS) INCOME Interest income 2,286 17,933 843 120 Interest expenses (65,315 - (108,090 - (301,551 - (43,103 - Other (loss) income, net (393,278 - (142,477 - 1,807,604 258,373 Total other (loss) income, net (456,307 - (232,634 - 1,506,896 215,390 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,113,220 6,152,493 (10,714,689 , (1,531,525 , INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,551,288 545,711 (186,196 - (26,614 - NET INCOME (LOSS) 9,561,932 5,606,782 (10,528,493 , (1,504,911 , Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (78,408 - (3,555 - 68,300 9,763 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO JIADE LIMITED'S SHAREHOLDERS 9,483,524 5,603,227 (10,596,793 , (1,514,674 , OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment - 418,491 (1,504,835 - (215,096 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 9,561,932 6,025,273 (12,033,328 , (1,720,007 , Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (78,408 - (3,555 - 68,300 9,763 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO JIADE LIMITED'S SHAREHOLDERS 9,483,524 6,021,718 (12,101,628 , (1,729,770 , BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY Basic and diluted* 77.30 45.67 (11.34 , (1.62 , Weighted average number of shares outstanding Class A* 80,596 80,596 892,686 892,686 Class B* 42,083 42,083 42,083 42,083 Total shares 122,679 122,679 934,769 934,769



JIADE LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS