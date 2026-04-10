Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
0,01% von 1 BILLIONEN USD = 100 MILLIONEN USD - Und UberDoc ist gerade erst an die Börse gegangen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BR2 | ISIN: US1711262048 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.04.26 | 21:57
23,060 US-Dollar
+1,81 % +0,410
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PELTHOS THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PELTHOS THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pelthos Therapeutics, Inc.: Pelthos Therapeutics Announces CFO Transition

DURHAM, N.C., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs ("Pelthos"), today announced John M. Gay has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective April 10, 2026. Mr. Gay succeeds Francis Knuettel II, who served as Pelthos' Chief Financial Officer since July 2025.

"John played a key role in helping us establish and launch Pelthos. He is an experienced financial leader, and we are excited to have him step into this new role as we continue our strong commercial momentum and enter the next phase of the company's growth," said Scott Plesha, CEO of Pelthos. "We also want to thank Frank for his dedication and contributions following our merger with Channel Therapeutics Corporation and during our two recent significant capital raises."

Mr. Gay has served as Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting at Pelthos since 2025. He has more than 25 years of public company finance and accounting experience. Prior to joining Pelthos, he served as Chief Financial Officer of LNHC, Inc. (then, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) and in senior finance roles at several publicly traded companies, including Furiex Pharmaceuticals, which was ultimately acquired by Forest Laboratories. He previously held roles at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company's lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company's portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding Pelthos' current expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some instances, words such as "continues," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," and "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to our continued growth and future opportunities, strategy and plans in the market. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to expectations as to the Company's future performance; successful product developments and approvals; and changes in general economic conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.