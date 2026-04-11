Varon oxygen concentrator: VARON Delivers Advanced Portable Oxygen Concentrator to Meet Rising Demand in Europe

LONDON, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory diseases continue to place increasing pressure on healthcare systems across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. VARON oxygen concentrator supports this growing need by providing modern respiratory care solutions for patients requiring reliable oxygen therapy at home and on the move.

Rising cases of COPD, chronic lung conditions, and post-viral breathing difficulties are driving stronger demand for oxygen therapy that can support both home care and daily mobility.

Growing Need for Modern Oxygen Therapy in Europe

Many patients requiring long-term respiratory support depend on oxygen therapy to maintain stable oxygen levels. Traditionally, treatment has relied on oxygen cylinders or stationary systems, which can limit movement and independence.

Today, healthcare providers and patients are increasingly shifting toward the oxygen machine category of devices that deliver medical oxygen in a more flexible and user-friendly way. This shift supports Europe's broader movement toward home-based care and patient independence.

How a Portable Oxygen Concentrator Works

A portable oxygen concentrator is a respiratory device that draws in surrounding air, removes nitrogen, and delivers concentrated oxygen to the user. This process allows patients to receive continuous oxygen support without relying on heavy tanks or frequent refills.

These devices are increasingly used by patients managing chronic respiratory conditions who require oxygen support throughout the day.

VARON Portable Oxygen Concentrator VP-2

The VARON VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator is designed to meet these growing healthcare needs with a focus on mobility and stability.

Key features include:

Adjustable pulse flow (1-5L settings)

Oxygen concentration of 93% ± 3%

Breath-controlled and fixed-frequency oxygen delivery modes

Lightweight design at 2.2 kg (4.85 lb)

Backpack-style carrying system for flexible use

Extended battery options further support longer usage times, making the device suitable for short trips, daily activities, and extended periods away from home.

Europe's Shift Toward Portable Respiratory Solutions

Across Europe, healthcare systems are increasingly focusing on portable and home-based respiratory care. Patient preference for independence, comfort, and improved quality of life drives this trend.

As demand grows, the portable oxygen concentrator category is becoming an essential part of modern respiratory treatment, offering a practical alternative to traditional oxygen systems.

With a focus on portability, reliability, and ease of use, VARON continues to innovate oxygen therapy technology for users across Europe.

Media Contact:

VARON Oxygen Concentrators

Email: support@varoninc.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/varon-delivers-advanced-portable-oxygen-concentrator-to-meet-rising-demand-in-europe-302739760.html