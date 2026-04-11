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ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Energy Enhancement System: Court Rules Against Jason Shurka in EESystem Case; $54,034 in Federal Sanctions Ordered

Clark County judge finds defendant's public statements were not made in good faith. The ruling caps months of legal proceedings brought by the inventor of a wellness technology used in over 700 centers worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2026 / A Clark County District Court judge has ruled against Jason Shurka in an ongoing case brought by Energy Enhancement System, LLC. Judge Timothy C. Williams denied Shurka's anti-SLAPP motion to dismiss in its entirety, finding that his public statements about EESystem were "not made in good faith" and "were made with knowledge of their falsehood" (Case No. A-25-910216-B). In separate federal proceedings in Florida and Nevada, courts ordered Shurka to pay a combined $54,034.05 in sanctions after judges found his attempts to move the case to federal court lacked a reasonable legal basis.

Shurka had filed the anti-SLAPP motion claiming his public statements about EESystem were protected speech made in good faith. Judge Williams rejected that defense in its entirety. Under Nevada's anti-SLAPP statute, that denial means the court found Shurka could not meet even the threshold requirement of demonstrating his statements were made without knowledge of their falsity. In plain terms: the judge ruled he knew what he was saying was not true when he said it.

The Clark County ruling is the latest in a series of legal defeats for Shurka across multiple jurisdictions. Federal judges have repeatedly returned his filings to the state courts where EESystem originally brought its claims, with one federal judge in Florida characterizing his removal attempt as "objectively baseless."

A forensic analysis has also entered the permanent public record at the Zenodo EU Open Research Repository (https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.19389516). The report identifies the hardware behind The Light System as commercial LED display panels available at wholesale for $900 to $1,200, sold to consumers at prices reaching over $106,000. The study used to market the device was conducted on a single undisclosed test subject using shed mouth cells - the kind your body discards on its own - that burst and die on contact with the liquid the researcher placed them in.

The litigation began after Shurka, once involved in a limited marketing capacity with EESystem, launched a competing venture and made public statements that courts have now found to be knowingly false.

Active case dockets are publicly accessible: Energy Enhancement System, LLC v. Shurka et al., Case No. A-25-910216-B (Clark County District Court, Nevada) and 2:25-cv-01234 (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York). The full forensic analysis is archived at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.19389516.

About Energy Enhancement System

Energy Enhancement System, LLC is dedicated to advancing human health through proprietary energetic technology. With a global network of licensed wellness centers, EES provides innovative solutions designed to enhance energy fields and promote optimal well-being. To verify a licensed center or for more information, visit www.eesystem.com.

Media Contact

Public Relations - EESystem
Support@eesystem.com | +1 702-213-7435

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/court-rules-against-jason-shurka-in-eesystem-case-54-034-in-federal-s-1156844

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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