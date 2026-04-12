Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2026) - The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is set to kick off grandly as a premier global event spotlighting the automotive industry, bringing together renowned automakers from around the world to explore new directions for future mobility. LUXEED will make a high-profile appearance with a refreshed brand identity and a blockbuster product lineup, showcasing the powerful strength of China's high-end intelligent vehicles on the global stage and writing a new chapter for China's intelligent manufacturing.

At this auto show, LUXEED will unveil a range of flagship models, headlined by the LUXEED V9-the brand's first premium MPV. As a landmark entry into the high-end MPV segment, the LUXEED V9 redefines the benchmark for high-tech luxury in MPVs through its versatile and indulgent space, exquisite premium configurations, and exceptional driving performance. Featuring flexible seating arrangements, top-tier interior materials comparable to luxury vehicles in the million-yuan class, and a healthy, intelligent cockpit, it embodies the ultimate in sophisticated mobility.





Intelligent Manufacturing in China - LUXEED Debuts at Auto China 2026



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Making a striking appearance alongside it is the updated LUXEED R7. Recently, in the 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Initial Quality Study (NEV-IQS) released by J.D. Power, a global leader in market research, the LUXEED R7 claimed the top spot in the midsize all-electric SUV category. This marks another milestone victory following its win in the 2025 China New Energy Vehicle Appeal Study (NEV-APS) for the same segment, cementing its status as a double champion in both appeal and quality.

Two exclusive custom editions-the New LUXEED S7 "Xuanyuan" and LUXEED R7 "Pangu"-will also be on display. Blending profound Chinese cultural heritage with high-performance modifications, they highlight the models' innate trendsetting character and sporty pedigree.

Under the core theme of Pioneering Intelligence, Global Driving Excellence, LUXEED will craft a highly immersive exhibition space through the seamless integration of ecological technology and avant-garde design. Four core interactive experience zones will be curated onsite: AI photo booths, professional racing simulators, driver reaction tests, and full-scenario AI intelligent interaction. These will allow visitors to experience firsthand the perfect fusion of intelligent technology and driving pleasure, while fully appreciating the allure of LUXEED as a premium automotive brand.

Today, LUXEED's Brand 2.0 Strategy has entered a new phase of full-scale implementation, delivering comprehensive upgrades across three dimensions: product, brand, and experience. Rooted in end-to-end independent research and development, the brand has achieved a transformative leap from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China". Backed by full-stack self-developed intelligent technologies, LUXEED continues to set new standards for luxury, sporty, and intelligent vehicles. With a global vision, it embarks on a new journey of brand advancement. At Auto China 2026, LUXEED sincerely invites guests from around the world to visit its booth, witness the groundbreaking innovations of China's high-end intelligent automotive brand, and unlock a new future of intelligent luxury and driving pleasure.

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Source: Plentisoft