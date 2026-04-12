Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 12.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold, Silber, Royalties: Portfoliowert bis 50 Mio. USD? Warum diese Gold-Microcap jetzt auffällt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2026 20:18 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaLinks TV LLC: CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Commemoration of 55th Anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy Held in Beijing

WASHINGTON , April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Commemoration of 55th Anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy Held in Beijing"

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

A commemorative event marking the 55th anniversary of China-US Ping-Pong Diplomacy was held on Friday at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

The commemoration was jointly hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China, China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

More than 500 participants attended the event, including representatives from government agencies, international organizations, the sports and media sectors, as well as youth delegates from both countries.

CMG President Shen Haixiong emphasized that CMG remains committed to bringing people from China and the US closer through exchanges and cooperation, and to advancing mutual learning. At a new starting point as China embarks on the next Five-Year Plan period, Shen added that CMG stands ready to work with all sectors to carry forward the spirit of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Jan Carol Berris, vice president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, who was involved in the Ping-Pong exchanges 55 years ago, said she hopes the spirit of mutual respect and friendly engagement embodied in "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" will help foster a strong, stable and respectful bilateral relationship that serves the interests of people from both countries and contributes to global peace and development.

Petra Erika Gummesson Soerling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation, described "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" as a landmark in the history of table tennis, hoping that its spirit will be carried forward to strengthen cross-border friendship.

During the event, former table tennis players Liang Geliang, Zheng Minzhi, Connie Mae Sweeris and Judy Louise Hoarfrost shared their memories of the historic ping-pong journey that bridged China-US relations more than half a century ago.

CMG's documentary, "The Silver Ball: A Journey Beyond," was officially released at the event, tracing how sports can foster people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.

The ceremony also marked the launch of a series of China-US youth sports exchange activities for 2026.

Contact: Zeng
Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cctv-un-commemoration-of-55th-anniversary-of-ping-pong-diplomacy-held-in-beijing-302739907.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.