Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2026) - AilsynBio, an AI-driven drug discovery company, held an Innovative Project Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony today at the Hong Kong Science Park, announcing a project cooperation agreement with Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 000423). This partnership marks a profound cross-sector integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and traditional medicine, aiming to empower biopharmaceutical innovation through technological means.



The ceremony brought together influential leaders and experts from industry, academia, and research sectors, including senior representatives from China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), and The University of Hong Kong (HKU), to witness this significant milestone.



Dr. Bo Chen, Chief Scientific Officer of China Resources Pharmaceutical, noted:



"This collaboration with Dong-E-E-Jiao and AilsynBio is a key initiative for China Resources Pharmaceutical in advancing the modernization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). It represents a deep integration of industry, academia, and research in the field of 'AI + TCM' between Mainland China and Hong Kong. We look forward to leveraging scientific research and industrial resources from both regions to overcome the challenges of TCM's mechanisms of action and to pave an innovative path for TCM to evolve from empirical medicine to evidence-based medicine."



Mr. Liang Zheng, Vice President of Dong-E-E-Jiao, stated:



"As a core strategic product for Dong-E-E-Jiao, deepening the scientific value of Compound E-Jiao Syrup is crucial for our brand upgrade. This cooperation will strengthen the scientific foundation of our products in the field of women's health, helping Dong-E-E-Jiao accelerate into a new stage of 'reshaping TCM wisdom through technological innovation.'"



Mr. Pierre Wang, Managing Director of HKU Versitech Limited, stated:



"HKU Versitech is honored to witness this project cooperation between HKU spin-off AilsynBio Ltd. and China Resources Pharmaceutical subsidiary Dong-E E-Jiao, a partnership that exemplifies the successful translation of Hong Kong's top-tier academic research into high-impact industrial applications. This cooperation will continue to serve as a vital catalyst for the company's rapid international growth and its mission to scale cutting-edge biotechnology globally."



Looking ahead, the two parties will focus on three key collaborative directions:

Advancing AI-driven innovation: Leveraging AilsynBio's AI drug discovery platform to accelerate biopharmaceutical R&D processes. Launching specialized research: Engaging in in-depth cooperation on the "Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI)" research project. Promoting cross-border fusion: Exploring the integration of biotechnology, AI, and traditional medicine to jointly create a new paradigm for the health industry.

During the ceremony, AilsynBio and Dong-E-E-Jiao signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing was witnessed by Dr. Bo Chen, Chief Scientist of China Resources Pharmaceutical; Mr. Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer of HKSTP; and Mr. Pierre Wang, Managing Director of HKU Versitech.



AilsynBio stated that this cooperation is not only a combination of cutting-edge technology and traditional medicine, but also a strategic layout for future healthcare innovation. By leveraging AI technology, the partnership aims to inject technological vitality into traditional medicine for the benefit of more patients.

About China Resources Pharmaceutical

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKE: 03320) stands as a premier, integrated pharmaceutical enterprise in China. Our comprehensive operations span the entire value chain, from R&D and manufacturing to distribution and retail. We host a robust portfolio of listed subsidiaries and maintain advanced innovation platforms dedicated to both chemical and biological pharmaceuticals. Our diverse products including chemical drugs, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), biologics, health supplements, and medical devices, addressing a vast spectrum of therapeutic areas. We are the proud custodian of iconic brands such as "999", "Dong-E-E-Jiao", and "Jiangzhong". Guided by our mission to "Safeguard Human Health and Enhance Quality of Life," we are dedicated to evolving into a trusted, innovation-driven leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

About Dong-E E-Jiao

Dong-E E-Jiao Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 000423) is an enterprise engaged in the production and operation of E-Jiao and related products. As a subsidiary of state-owned China Resources Group, it is primarily involved in the R&D, production, and sales of E-Jiao and related Chinese patent medicines, health foods, and food products. The company, formerly known as Shandong Dong-E E-Jiao Factory, was established in 1952, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1996, and joined China Resources Group in 2005. The company houses the National Gelatin Traditional Chinese Medicine Engineering Technology Research Center and a postdoctoral research workstation. It is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a National Innovative Enterprise, a National Intangible Cultural Heritage Heritage Enterprise, and a National Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Publicity and Education Base. Its products are sold not only in the domestic market but also in over 10 countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

About AilsynBio

AilsynBio is an AI-native biotechnology company dedicated to the rational design of differentiated therapeutics. By combining artificial intelligence, physics-based modeling, and deep medicinal chemistry expertise, the company delivers end-to-end drug discovery solutions spanning novel target identification, mechanism-of-action elucidation, and lead design and optimization. Validated through collaborations with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, AilsynBio's technology offers industry-leading predictive accuracy and enables the delivery of IND-ready candidate molecules with greater efficiency, higher success rates, and a fraction of the time and cost required by conventional approaches.

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Source: Media OutReach