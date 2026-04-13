AM Best will deliver a pair of presentations as part of a half-day seminar with members of the Shanghai International Reinsurance Exchange (SIRE), scheduled to take place on 22 April 2026, in Shanghai, China.

Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations, and Judy Li, market development analyst, will lead the presentations. The first is titled, "The Role of Credit Ratings in Reinsurance," and the second is "How Credit Ratings Are Assigned: The AM Best Approach." The goal of the seminar sessions is to share AM Best's insights on global and Asia Pacific reinsurance trends and the role of credit ratings in reinsurance arrangements.

Curtis has been with AM Best since 2022, and has years of experience in Asia's insurance markets, with key roles held previously with Hong Kong's Insurance Authority and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors. Li joined AM Best in 2024 with the aim of fostering better understanding about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises.

Lei Zhao, general manager of the exchange, will open the session and deliver the opening remarks. Zhuoying Huang head of markets, Europe East China of the exchange will moderate both sessions; each will end with a question-and-answer period.

To arrange a meeting with Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, please email robert.curtis@ambest.com. To arrange a meeting with Judy Li, please email judy.li@ambest.com.

The seminar will take place at the SIRE building in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area. To learn more about the exchange, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Rob Curtis

CEO, AM Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore)

Pte. Ltd., Managing Director,

Market Development

+65 6303 5007

robert.curtis@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com