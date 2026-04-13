Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type AG Growth International Inc. April 24, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. April 29, 2026 June 3, 2026 A Alaska Energy Metals Corp May 4, 2026 June 22, 2026 AG Almonty Industries Inc. April 24, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Alphamin Resources Corp. May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP May 5, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Anaergia Inc. April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 A Artrari One Capital Corp. April 7, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Automotive Finco Corp. May 4, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd. May 5, 2026 June 24, 2026 A Benton Resources Inc. April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG Black Mammoth Metals Corp. May 22, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG Black Swan Graphene Inc. April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS BlackBerry Limited May 1, 2026 June 25, 2026 A Blossom Gold Inc. May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. April 27, 2026 June 9, 2026 AS Boralex Inc. April 16, 2026 June 4, 2026 AS Brookfield Business Corp. April 30, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Canada Nickel Company Inc. April 20, 2026 May 26, 2026 AS Canadian Critical Minerals Inc April 27, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Canadian Uranium Corp. April 27, 2026 June 2, 2026 A Carbon Streaming Corp. April 29, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Charbone Hydrogen Corporation April 29, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Cobra Venture Corporation April 22, 2026 May 28, 2026 AS Collective Metals Inc. April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Conquest Resources Limited April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Coppernico Metals Inc. May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Cosa Resources Corp. April 27, 2026 June 10, 2026 AS Criterium Energy Ltd. May 1, 2026 June 16, 2026 A Diversified Royalty Corp. April 28, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corp April 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Draganfly Inc. April 29, 2026 June 18, 2026 A ERO COPPER CORP May 4, 2026 June 29, 2026 AGS Electra Battery Materials Corp April 30, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Eon Lithium Corp. April 27, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG FTI Foodtech International Inc April 7, 2026 May 15, 2026 A Fathom Nickel Inc April 29, 2026 June 3, 2026 AS First Canadian Graphite Inc. May 1, 2026 June 15, 2026 AGS Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Go Residential REIT April 29, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG GreenLight Metals Inc. May 1, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Groupe Dynamite Inc. May 1, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Halmont Properties Corporation April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Highlander Silver Corp. April 30, 2026 June 25, 2026 A Hillcrest Energy Technologies May 1, 2026 June 24, 2026 A Hydro One Limited April 27, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Intouch Insight Ltd. May 1, 2026 June 11, 2026 A IsoEnergy Ltd. May 1, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG Jaguar Mining Inc. April 29, 2026 June 18, 2026 A K92 Mining Inc. April 16, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG KP Tissue Inc. April 29, 2026 June 15, 2026 AG Kelso Mining Inc. May 1, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Lara Exploration Ltd April 29, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Largo Inc. April 30, 2026 June 16, 2026 A Lithiumbank Resources Corp. April 27, 2026 May 28, 2026 AGS Lobe Sciences Ltd. May 1, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Lucara Diamond Corp. April 30, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Madison Pacific Properties Inc May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG MediPharm Labs Corp. May 1, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Medicus Pharma Ltd April 30, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS Metavista3D Inc. April 27, 2026 June 12, 2026 AS NGEx Minerals Ltd. May 7, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG Nano One Materials Corp April 22, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS Nevaro Capital Corporation April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 A NexLiving Communities Inc. April 29, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS NiCAN Limited May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 S Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Niobay Metals Inc. April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Nova Leap Health Corp. May 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Novra Technologies Inc May 6, 2026 June 26, 2026 AGS Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. April 30, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Playfair Mining Ltd. May 5, 2026 June 19, 2026 AG Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. April 29, 2026 June 18, 2026 A REEFLEX SOLUTIONS INC April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS RIO2 Limited April 30, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS Radisson Mining Resources Inc. April 29, 2026 June 11, 2026 AGS ReGen III Corp. April 27, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG RealCap Holdings LImite May 1, 2026 June 5, 2026 A Relevant Gold Corp. May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Replenish Nutrients Holding Co April 30, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS Rhyolite Resources Ltd * April 30, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS Rio Silver Inc. May 6, 2026 June 12, 2026 AGS Santa Rosa Resources Corp. May 1, 2026 June 5, 2026 AG Seabridge Gold Inc. May 4, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Sendero Resources Corp. April 30, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Serrano Resources Ltd. May 4, 2026 June 8, 2026 AG Skeena Resources Ltd May 6, 2026 June 22, 2026 AG Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. April 27, 2026 June 24, 2026 S Spectral Medical Inc. April 28, 2026 June 8, 2026 AGS Sranan Gold Corp. % April 14, 2026 May 26, 2026 A Telescope Innovations Corp. April 28, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS TenX Protocols Inc. May 1, 2026 June 4, 2026 AS Titan Mining Corporation April 30, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Tombill Mines Limited April 14, 2026 May 20, 2026 AGS True North Commercial REIT April 28, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Urbana Corporation April 27, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC. April 7, 2026 May 22, 2026 AGS VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp May 1, 2026 June 5, 2026 AS Vinland Lithium Inc. April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG Wall Financial Corporation May 5, 2026 June 12, 2026 AG Well Health Technologies Corp. April 30, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS West High Yield Resources Ltd. May 1, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Western Copper & Gold Corp April 27, 2026 June 12, 2026 AG Western Exploration Inc. April 29, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Westshore Terminals Investment May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Xplore Resources Corp. April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG analytixinsight inc. April 17, 2026 May 20, 2026 S iAnthus Capital Holdings. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291767

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)