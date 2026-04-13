Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|AG Growth International Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|AVRUPA MINERALS LTD.
|April 29, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|A
|Alaska Energy Metals Corp
|May 4, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AG
|Almonty Industries Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Alphamin Resources Corp.
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
|May 5, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Anaergia Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|Artrari One Capital Corp.
|April 7, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Automotive Finco Corp.
|May 4, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd.
|May 5, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|Benton Resources Inc.
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|Black Mammoth Metals Corp.
|May 22, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|Black Swan Graphene Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|BlackBerry Limited
|May 1, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|Blossom Gold Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AS
|Boralex Inc.
|April 16, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AS
|Brookfield Business Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AS
|Canadian Critical Minerals Inc
|April 27, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Canadian Uranium Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|A
|Carbon Streaming Corp.
|April 29, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
|April 29, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Cobra Venture Corporation
|April 22, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AS
|Collective Metals Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Conquest Resources Limited
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Coppernico Metals Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Cosa Resources Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AS
|Criterium Energy Ltd.
|May 1, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|Diversified Royalty Corp.
|April 28, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corp
|April 29, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Draganfly Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|ERO COPPER CORP
|May 4, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AGS
|Electra Battery Materials Corp
|April 30, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Eon Lithium Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|FTI Foodtech International Inc
|April 7, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|Fathom Nickel Inc
|April 29, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AS
|First Canadian Graphite Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AGS
|Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Go Residential REIT
|April 29, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|GreenLight Metals Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Groupe Dynamite Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Halmont Properties Corporation
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Highlander Silver Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies
|May 1, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|Hydro One Limited
|April 27, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Intouch Insight Ltd.
|May 1, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|A
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|May 1, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|Jaguar Mining Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|K92 Mining Inc.
|April 16, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|KP Tissue Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AG
|Kelso Mining Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Lara Exploration Ltd
|April 29, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Largo Inc.
|April 30, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|A
|Lithiumbank Resources Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AGS
|Lobe Sciences Ltd.
|May 1, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Lucara Diamond Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Madison Pacific Properties Inc
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|MediPharm Labs Corp.
|May 1, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Medicus Pharma Ltd
|April 30, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|Metavista3D Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AS
|NGEx Minerals Ltd.
|May 7, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|Nano One Materials Corp
|April 22, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
|Nevaro Capital Corporation
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|A
|NexLiving Communities Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|NiCAN Limited
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|S
|Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Niobay Metals Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Nova Leap Health Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Novra Technologies Inc
|May 6, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AGS
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Playfair Mining Ltd.
|May 5, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AG
|Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|REEFLEX SOLUTIONS INC
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|RIO2 Limited
|April 30, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AGS
|ReGen III Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|RealCap Holdings LImite
|May 1, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|A
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Replenish Nutrients Holding Co
|April 30, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|Rhyolite Resources Ltd *
|April 30, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|Rio Silver Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AGS
|Santa Rosa Resources Corp.
|May 1, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AG
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Sendero Resources Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Serrano Resources Ltd.
|May 4, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|AG
|Skeena Resources Ltd
|May 6, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AG
|Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|April 27, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|S
|Spectral Medical Inc.
|April 28, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|AGS
|Sranan Gold Corp. %
|April 14, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|A
|Telescope Innovations Corp.
|April 28, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|TenX Protocols Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AS
|Titan Mining Corporation
|April 30, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Tombill Mines Limited
|April 14, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AGS
|True North Commercial REIT
|April 28, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Urbana Corporation
|April 27, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC.
|April 7, 2026
|May 22, 2026
|AGS
|VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp
|May 1, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AS
|Vinland Lithium Inc.
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|Wall Financial Corporation
|May 5, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AG
|Well Health Technologies Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|West High Yield Resources Ltd.
|May 1, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Western Copper & Gold Corp
|April 27, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AG
|Western Exploration Inc.
|April 29, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Westshore Terminals Investment
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Xplore Resources Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|analytixinsight inc.
|April 17, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|S
|iAnthus Capital Holdings.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291767
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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