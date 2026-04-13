AnBogen Therapeutics to Present Dual Breakthroughs for Imofinostat (ABT-301) at AACR 2026: Addressing Immunotherapy Barriers in CRC and Chemo-resistance in Pancreatic Cancer

TAIPEI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnBogen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precision oncology, today announced that two key research abstracts regarding its lead compound, Imofinostat (ABT-301), have been selected for poster presentations at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The data demonstrate ABT-301's superior performance in enhancing immunotherapy for colorectal cancer (CRC) and reveal a novel mechanism for overcoming chemotherapy resistance in pancreatic cancer.

AnBogen will present these breakthroughs during the session "PO.ET09.01 - Epigenetic Modulators 1" on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Local Time) in San Diego.

1. Strengthening Immune Response: New Evidence in Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

Abstract Title: Imofinostat in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors enhances anti-tumor activity in colorectal cancer

Abstract Number: 4496 (Section 14, Poster 15)

4496 (Section 14, Poster 15) Key Breakthrough: Preclinical data confirms that Imofinostat, acting as an HDAC inhibitor, effectively modulates the tumor microenvironment (TME). By synergizing with immune checkpoint inhibitors and anti-angiogenic agents, it converts "cold tumors" into "hot tumors," significantly enhancing the immune system's ability to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. This provides a robust scientific foundation for AnBogen's ongoing global clinical trials.

2. Breaking the Defense: Targeting the HDAC3-NRF2 Pathway in Pancreatic Cancer

Abstract Title: Imofinostat enhances chemotherapy response in KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) by targeting the HDAC3-NRF2 pathway

Abstract Number: 4497 (Section 14, Poster 16)

4497 (Section 14, Poster 16) Key Breakthrough: For highly challenging KRAS-mutant pancreatic cancer, the study reveals that Imofinostat precisely regulates the HDAC3-NRF2 signaling pathway-a key driver of chemo-resistance. By intervening in this pathway, Imofinostat significantly boosts tumor sensitivity to chemotherapy, offering a promising new therapeutic strategy for patients with this aggressive malignancy.

Triple Combination Strategy for Advanced CRC

Based on the strong scientific evidence presented at AACR, AnBogen is actively advancing a Phase 1/2 global multi-center clinical trial (NCT07244705) for Imofinostat in combination with Tislelizumab (an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody provided by BeOne Medicines under a clinical drug supply agreement) and an anti-angiogenic agent for advanced CRC.

This triple combination strategy leverages ABT-301's capacity to reshape the tumor microenvironment and lift immune suppression, which in turn unlocks the therapeutic potential of the PD-1 inhibitor. Through a synergistic interplay with anti-angiogenic agents, the treatment collectively promotes the normalization of tumor vasculature and optimization of the microenvironment. This integrated action effectively dismantles drug delivery barriers, allowing immune cells to penetrate deeper into the tumor core for maximum anti-cancer synergy.

"The two abstracts presented at AACR this year represent international academic recognition of ABT-301's innovative mechanism," said John Hsu, CEO of AnBogen Therapeutics. "We are accelerating the translation of these findings into clinical results. Furthermore, our recent successful Series B funding and upcoming plans for an Emerging Stock Market listing will provide the resources needed to drive our trials forward and address significant unmet medical needs."

About Imofinostat (ABT-301) Imofinostat is a small-molecule Histone Deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi). It reactivates tumor suppressor genes silenced by cancer cells, inducing apoptosis and inhibiting tumor growth. In Phase 1 monotherapy trials, ABT-301 demonstrated excellent safety and competitive advantages across various solid tumors.

Currently, a global multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT07244705) is underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imofinostat in combination with Tevimbra (Tislelizumab) and Bevacizumab. This study focuses on patients with proficient mismatch repair (pMMR) or non-high microsatellite instability (Non-MSI-H) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

About AnBogen Therapeutics AnBogen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative precision oncology therapies. By transforming high-value scientific discoveries into clinical proof-of-concept, AnBogen aims to provide next-generation treatment options for cancer patients worldwide.

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