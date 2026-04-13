Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Lithosphere has advanced its AI-native smart contract capabilities through the continued development of the Lithic execution model, introducing a structured framework for integrating intelligent computation directly within decentralized applications. The advancement builds on the Makalu Testnet environment, enabling developers to design systems where AI-driven processes operate as part of on-chain execution rather than external dependencies.

AI-native smart contract execution enabling adaptive and verifiable decentralized applications

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The Lithic execution model introduces a defined lifecycle for intelligent computation, allowing developers to structure how AI interactions are initiated, processed, verified, and committed within a decentralized system. This approach enables non-deterministic AI outputs to be incorporated into deterministic blockchain environments while maintaining transparency, control, and consistency across applications.

Through this model, Lithosphere enables adaptive smart contract behavior, allowing decentralized applications to respond dynamically to inputs, data, and changing conditions. This capability supports a new class of systems where contracts are no longer static logic structures but operate as interactive frameworks capable of continuous execution and coordination.

The advancement also aligns with Lithosphere's broader infrastructure stack, including MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity and routing, and the LEP100 framework for standardized governance and verification. Together, these components provide a cohesive environment where intelligent systems can execute, interact, and scale across decentralized networks.

"Smart contracts must evolve to support more than predefined logic," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "The Lithic execution model introduces the structure required for intelligent processes to operate within decentralized systems in a controlled and verifiable way."

By advancing AI-native execution through Lithic, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure partners with the tools to build applications that go beyond traditional transaction models. This includes systems that require adaptive logic, continuous operation, and coordination across environments, supporting emerging use cases in decentralized finance, automation, and intelligent infrastructure.

Lithosphere's continued focus on structured execution reflects a broader shift in blockchain design, where infrastructure evolves to support intelligent systems operating within verifiable and interoperable environments. The Lithic execution model represents a key step in enabling this transition at scale.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs