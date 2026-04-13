Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) ("UberDoc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sean Kearney, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Paula Muto, Founder and Chief Medical Advisor, will present an introduction to UberDoc in a live investor webinar taking place on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

The webinar will be hosted by Cory Fleck of the Korelin Report and provide an overview of UberDoc's direct-pay healthcare marketplace, which connects patients directly with thousands of board-certified physicians across more than 55 specialties, offering upfront pricing and expedited access to care without insurance intermediaries.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM PDT / 2:00 PM EDT/ 8:00 PM CEST

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM PDT / 2:00 PM EDT/ 8:00 PM CEST Presenters: Sean Kearney, CEO; Dr. Paula Muto, Founder & Chief Medical Advisor

Sean Kearney, CEO; Dr. Paula Muto, Founder & Chief Medical Advisor Registration: https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/4634yfo

Key Topics

Market Opportunity: UberDoc targets a $1 trillion total addressable market in U.S. healthcare, serving more than 1 million physicians.

Immediate Access: The platform eliminates long wait times, which average up to 90 days for specialist appointments, as well as significant referral delays, by providing on-demand specialist access.

AI-Powered Matching: Proprietary AI connects patients to the right specialist instantly, solving the discovery problem at the top of the healthcare funnel.

High-Margin Revenue Model: UberDoc generates revenue through per-visit fees, SaaS subscriptions, and enterprise partnerships, with no insurance intermediaries.

Scalable Platform: UberDoc operates an asset-light, technology-first model designed for rapid geographic and vertical expansion.

Marketing agreement with ITG

The company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Independent Trading Group Inc., as of March 18, 2026 (address: Suite 420, 33 Yonge St., Toronto, Ont., Canada, M5E 1G4; contact: Jeff Gamble; e-mail: jeffgamble@itg84.com), as a market maker for its common shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ITG, as UberDoc's market-maker, aims to ensure a fair and efficient market for UberDoc's common shares and adhere to CSE policies. This involves buying and selling UberDoc's shares on the CSE and other alternative Canadian trading venues. In exchange for these services, ITG will receive a monthly fee of $5,500 from the company for a period of one month, automatically renewing each subsequent month unless terminated by either party with 30 days of notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and, at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the company.

About UberDoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. Founded by a physician, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably from more than 55 specialties while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth. UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's business plan, growth strategy, ability to leverage public market access to expand service offerings and enhance technology infrastructure, proposed expansion into new markets, proposed listing, and timing of listing, on the OTCQB, and expected benefits of its listing on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292073

Source: UberDoc