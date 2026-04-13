Inspace Creation Berhad Proudly Launches Prospectus for ACE Market Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company"), a well-established provider of comprehensive interior fitting-out services, is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched its prospectus today for its initial public offering ("IPO") in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Voong Kian Yee, Independent Non-Executive Director, Inspace Creation Berhad; Dato' Sri Dr. Shahril Bin Mokhtar, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson, Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Edward Cheong Han Bin, Executive Director, Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Wong Chong Siong, Executive Director, Inspace Creation Berhad; Mr. Tah Heong Beng, Executive Director of Operations, TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance, TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Mdm. Saw Wai Chuan, Independent Non-Executive Director, Inspace Creation Berhad; Ms. Ang Mei Ping, Independent Non-Executive Director, Inspace Creation Berhad

Boasting an operational track record of approximately eight years in the interior fitting-out industry, Inspace Creation has distinguished itself as a reliable specialist in providing end-to-end solutions for commercial office properties. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Inspace Creation Group" or the "Group") offer a comprehensive service suite covers the complete project lifecycle, from initial planning and creative design conceptualisation to full-scale build and post-completion technical maintenance. Through its primary subsidiary, IDPM Sdn. Bhd., the Group maintains a Grade 7 registration with the Construction Industry Development Board ("CIDB"), a prestigious credential that empowers the Group to tender for and execute projects of unlimited contract value across Malaysia. To date, Inspace Creation has successfully delivered more than 110 projects with a total cumulative contract value of more than RM170 million. Its notable portfolio features key fit-outs within the Tun Razak Exchange ("TRX") and Bukit Bintang, alongside numerous prominent commercial developments throughout Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Following the IPO exercise, Inspace Creation is expected to raise approximately RM17.13 million via the issuance of 68.50 million new shares at the IPO price of RM0.25 per share. The proceeds will be allocated in the following manner:

RM6.00 million for capital expenditure for setting up a storage and mock-up space and enhancing the Group's capabilities and capacity;

RM4.39 million for working capital to fund material purchases and subcontractors' fees for ongoing and future projects as well as operating and administrative expenses;

RM2.74 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

RM4.00 million for estimated listing expenses related to the IPO exercise.

Mr. Wong Chong Siong, Executive Director of Inspace Creation Berhad, commented,"The launching of our prospectus marks an exciting new chapter for Inspace Creation. The IPO will strengthen our operational capabilities, enabling us to establish dedicated storage and mock-up facilities that will enhance our procurement efficiency and design presentation. We intend to leverage our listing status to gain wider recognition, allowing us to secure larger commercial projects and expand our footprint into regional markets beyond the Klang Valley. We remain dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative workspace solutions that create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong,Head of Corporate Financeof TA Securities Holdings Berhad, said, "Inspace Creation has established itself as a trusted interior fitting-out service provider, delivering integrated solutions to a diverse base of corporate and commercial clients. Through consistent execution and established industry relationships, the Group has built a track record that reflects reliability, technical capability and growing market recognition.This IPO represents a strategic step forward for Inspace Creation and we are proud to have walked alongside the Company throughout this journey."

According to the Independent Market Research Report, Malaysia's interior fitting-out industry is projected for growth, with the value of work done for interior fitting-out services to rise from RM2.8 billion in 2025 to RM3.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%. The growth in interior fitting-out services will be supported by among others, the growth in commercial properties, evolving requirements for functional and conducive spaces, growth in end-user industries as well as in tourism, retail, foreign investment and domestic investment.

Following the launch of Inspace Creation's prospectus, applications for the Public Issue are open from today and will close on 22 April 2026. Inspace Creation is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 8 May 2026.

Upon listing, Inspace Creation will have a market capitalisation of RM92.33 million based on the IPO price of RM0.25 per share and its enlarged issued share capital of 369,301,600 shares.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT INSPACE CREATION BERHAD

Inspace Creation Berhad ("Inspace Creation" or the "Company") is a specialist in the interior fitting-out industry, offering end-to-end solutions for commercial properties. The Company and its subsidiaries ("Inspace Creation Group" or the "Group") offer a comprehensive range of interior fitting-out services from project planning and management, design conceptualisation and build as well as servicing and maintenance services. With a Grade 7 CIDB qualification and ISO 9001:2015 certification, the Group is recognised for its ability to deliver quality services for interior transformations. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Inspace Creation continues to serve a diverse corporate clientele, supported by a proven track record of excellence in the Malaysian workspace market.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Inspace Creation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Inspace Creation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspace-creation-berhad-proudly-launches-prospectus-for-ace-mark-1156931