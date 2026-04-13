The project combines 1.35 GW of photovoltaic capacity with 150 MW of molten-salt tower concentrated solar power. It is located in Xinjiang and requires an investment of $950 million.China Energy Engineering Corp. (CEEC) has officially started construction of the photovoltaic component of its Hami 1.5 GW solar demonstration project in Xinjiang, China. The project is part of a large multi-energy base combining solar PV with tower-based concentrated solar power (CSP) and molten-salt thermal storage. The full project, formally known as the CEEC Hami 1,500 MW Multi-Energy Complementary Integrated Green ...

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