San Francisco-based Merino Energy has launched the Merino Mono, a plug-and-play indoor heat pump that can be installed in under an hour and is priced at a flat $3,800 including installation.San Francisco-based climate hardware company has launched an indoor plug-and-play heat pump system for residential applications. "Taking a page from the ease of appliance delivery and installation, the company's flagship system, the Merino Mono, is the first room heat pump that installs in under an hour, requires no outdoor unit, and comes at a single transparent flat rate - $3,800, including hardware and ...

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