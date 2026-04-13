Daily-dealing UCITS fund aims to deliver cash-plus returns with low sensitivity to equity and bond markets while mitigating factor and market exposures.

Wellington Management ("Wellington"), one of the world's largest independent investment management firms with more than US$1.3 trillion1 in assets under management, today announced the launch of the Wellington Absolute Return Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a market-neutral, multi-manager global equity UCITS strategy with the aim of delivering returns above cash, independent of market direction.

In a market environment characterised by heightened volatility, unstable asset class correlations and lower expected returns from traditional beta exposures, investors are increasingly seeking differentiated returns and ways to achieve enhanced portfolio resilience without fundamentally redesigning core allocations. The Fund is designed to be a liquid alternative solution aiming to complement traditional portfolios by providing diversification and resilience across market cycles.

Wellington's co-managers Steve Gorman,Co-Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management and Portfolio Manager,and Veenu Ramchandani, Portfolio Manager, will seek to generate returns in excess of cash, as measured by the ICE Bank of America 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. Structured as a daily-dealing UCITS vehicle, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity strategies managed by Wellington portfolio managers, tailoring a hedge for each allocation and maintaining tight risk guardrails at the total portfolio level to mitigate overall market and factor exposures. The UCITS Fund is based on an established strategy, managed by Wellington since 2022, with approximately US$1.4 billion in assets under management The approach is designed to isolate stock-specific alpha from opportunity-rich segments of the market, seeking to result in a return profile with low sensitivity to broader equity and bond markets.

"Traditional diversification alone is often no longer enough for today's investors," said Scott Geary, Vice Chair and Head of Global Wealth at Wellington Management. "That's why advisers are increasingly partnering with managers who can bring innovative solutions to the market to help deliver more resilient, outcome-oriented portfolios."

"This launch is a response to clients seeking solutions to generate returns that are less dependent on market direction and broad asset class relationships," said Luke Stellini,Head of Solutions Production Management at Wellington Management. "The Fund aims to harness global equity alpha as a diversifying return stream that can enhance a traditional multi-asset portfolio design for a wider set of investors."

About Wellington Management

Wellington Management is one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted advisor to over 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. The firm manages more than US$1.3 trillion, as of 31 December 2025, for pensions, endowments and foundations, insurers, family offices, fund sponsors, global wealth managers, and other clients. Wellington aspires to provide excellent service to clients through a unique combination of independence enabled by its distinctive private partnership model; diverse perspectives through its unified, multi-asset investment platform; and relentless curiosity and intellectual rigor fostered by its enduring collaborative culture.

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1 All data as of 31 December 2025

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