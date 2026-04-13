Global IT services provider FPT has signed a new five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Quadient, a global technology and automation company headquartered in France, to extend the Offshore Development Center (ODC) model and deepen joint efforts in AI-driven innovation. This milestone marks nearly 20 years of collaboration between the two companies while setting a comprehensive roadmap for the next phase of joint growth and value creation.

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The MSA signing ceremony between FPT and Quadient took place in Paris, France

Quadient has been FPT's first and one of the most important partners in the French market. Through an ODC of 200 professionals, the two companies have built a long-standing partnership driven by a shared commitment to delivery continuity, operational excellence, and continuous innovation.

Under the newly signed MSA, FPT and Quadient will expand their collaboration across several areas. This includes leveraging ODC model as a strategic delivery platform to support Quadient's Research and Development activities, accelerate product development cycles and speed up time-to-market, and improve operational and cost efficiency. The collaboration also allows Quadient to diversify its talent pool through a France-Vietnam partnership that fosters cross-cultural innovation, tapping into Vietnam's dynamic talent pool proficient in digital technologies.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to explore broader opportunities in IT and enterprise digital initiatives. Particularly, both parties aim to extend their joint efforts in AI-driven innovation, automation, productivity enhancement, and digital transformation projects to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the global market.

"What makes this partnership special is the trust we have built over nearly 20 years. Quadient has stood with FPT since our very early days in France, and we value this as a long-standing friendship. With an AI-first, AI-native approach, FPT is committed to bringing our full-stack capabilities to help Quadient enhance operational excellence, strengthen business resilience and maintain a leading edge in the AI era," said Phuong Dang, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation.

"At Quadient, we see innovation as a continuous, collaborative journey. Our long-standing partnership with FPT enables us to accelerate the development of AI-driven solutions, shorten time-to-market, and continuously enhance the value we deliver to our customers. By combining FPT and Quadient global talent and deep technological expertise, we are building more agile, scalable solutions that help organizations adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital world," said Damien de Cacqueray, VP Supply Chain R&D and President at Quadient Industrie Technologie France.

FPT has significantly strengthened its presence and expanded capabilities in the French market since its entry in 2008, notably through collaborations with global enterprises like Airbus, La Poste, and Air Liquide. In 2023, FPT was ranked among the Top 100 ICT companies in France. The company sets its goal to be among Top 50 IT companies in France, grow its local workforce to more than 500 professionals, and further expand its reach across France and nearby French-speaking markets.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com