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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
66 Leser
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Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase

Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

13 April 2026

Stack BTC Plc (STAK)

Bitcoin Purchase

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has purchased 37.1898 Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury strategy.

Details of the purchase are as follows:

  • Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 37.1898 BTC
  • Purchase Price: £53,778 per Bitcoin (Approx. US$72,385 per Bitcoin)
  • Total Number of Bitcoin Held: 68.1898 BTC

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.

For further information please contact:

Stack BTC Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

mail@vsacapital.com

AlbR Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

+44 (0) 774 7788 221

stackbtc@yellowjerseypr.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.