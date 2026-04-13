Stack BTC Plc - Bitcoin Purchase
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
13 April 2026
Stack BTC Plc (STAK)
Bitcoin Purchase
Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses, alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has purchased 37.1898 Bitcoin as part of the Company's treasury strategy.
Details of the purchase are as follows:
- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 37.1898 BTC
- Purchase Price: £53,778 per Bitcoin (Approx. US$72,385 per Bitcoin)
- Total Number of Bitcoin Held: 68.1898 BTC
Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/.
For further information please contact:
Stack BTC Plc
Jai Patel
Chief Executive Officer
Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk
VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker)
Andrew Raca
Sam Gurung
+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
mail@vsacapital.com
AlbR Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930
Yellow Jersey PR
Charles Goodwin
+44 (0) 774 7788 221
stackbtc@yellowjerseypr.com