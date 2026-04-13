Alpha Growth PLC: Alpha Longevity Management launches U.S. specialty finance strategy for Japanese institutional investors, led by former members of Nikko Asset Management's team

REACH: non-regulatory announcement

Alpha Growth plc

("Alpha" or the "Company")

Alpha Longevity Management launches U.S. specialty finance strategy for Japanese institutional investors, led by former members of Nikko Asset Management's team.

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Growth plc, a leading global specialist in longevity assets, insurance-linked strategies, and alternative yield solutions, today announced that its asset management subsidiary, Alpha Longevity Management Ltd ("ALM"), has launched a U.S.-focused specialty finance and uncorrelated alternatives strategy for Japanese institutional investors, deepening the firm's strategic expansion across Asia's institutional capital markets.

The strategy is led by a former senior member of Nikko Asset Management (Amova) investment team, Andre Severino, ALM's Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, alongside Charlie Devin-Smith, ALM's Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, combining deep expertise in global fixed income, derivatives, liquidity management, and Japanese institutional solutions mandates. As previously stated, both executives previously held senior investment roles within Nikko Asset Management's London-based global fixed income platform, where they were instrumental in managing multi-billion-dollar global bond strategies and supporting the growth of the firm's Japanese institutional franchise.

The strategy will be offered through the Alpha Omni Alternative Global Fund, a sub-fund of the Alpha Omni Funds ICAV, and has been specifically developed to address rising demand among Japanese pensions, insurers, trust banks, and family office allocators for stable income-oriented alternatives with low correlation to traditional fixed income and public market beta exposures.

The portfolio focuses on U.S. asset-based specialty finance opportunities, with particular emphasis on litigation-linked pre-settlement finance, structured settlement receivables, royalties, and other esoteric contractual cash-flow streams. The strategy targets gross annual returns above 10%, with return drivers designed to remain structurally independent from duration risk, credit spread volatility, and listed market directionality.

This positioning is especially relevant for Japanese institutional portfolios as allocators adapt to a higher-rate global environment, more volatile policy paths, and reduced certainty around conventional sovereign and public credit allocations.

Andre brings more than 25 years of international investment experience across fixed income, currencies, and derivatives. During his tenure at Nikko Asset Management, he served as Head of Global Fixed Income, overseeing the flagship global bond strategy while contributing materially to the expansion of Japanese institutional solutions, including the development of progressive outcome-oriented mandates for large-scale clients.

Charlie adds further depth in portfolio implementation and liquidity management, having previously managed a $4 billion global bond fund and contributed to a broader $16 billion platform with a focus on quantitative and liquidity strategies.

By leveraging contractual specialty finance cash flows and event-driven receivables, the strategy seeks to provide diversified return sources distinct from public credit, equity beta, and traditional macro-sensitive fixed income exposures, offering Japanese institutional investors a differentiated sleeve for resilient portfolio income and alternative risk premia.

Japan remains a core strategic fundraising market for ALM as the firm continues to build long-term relationships across Asia's consultant, pension, insurer, and trust-bank ecosystem through differentiated private market and insurance-adjacent investment solutions.

The Alpha Omni Funds ICAV, domiciled in Ireland and authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland, serves as Alpha's regulated cross-border institutional platform, providing access to diversified portfolios spanning life settlements, annuities, private credit, and alternative yield opportunities.

Alpha Longevity Management Ltd - Andre Severino as@algwplc.com

Charlie Devin-Smith

cds@algwplc.com UK Investor Relations - Mark Treharne ir@algwplc.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Alpha Growth plc is a global financial services specialist focused on longevity assets, insurance-linked investments, and institutional wealth solutions. Through Alpha Longevity Management Ltd, the firm delivers differentiated alternatives, uncorrelated investment strategies, and specialty finance solutions to institutional investors globally, with Japan representing an increasingly important strategic growth market.

About Alpha Longevity Management Ltd

Alpha Longevity Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Alpha Growth plc, is a Bermuda-based asset manager focused on longevity and esoteric asset strategies. Through its regulated fund structures in Bermuda and Ireland, the firm provides institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to uncorrelated, long-term investment opportunities across insurance-linked, private credit, and alternative yield markets.

Disclaimer

This news release relates to the Alpha Omni Funds ICAV and its sub-fund Alpha Alternative Global Fund. The ICAV is an alternative investment fund domiciled in Ireland and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying investor alternative investment fund. The ICAV is managed in accordance with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. Investment management services are provided by Alpha Longevity Management Ltd, licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland to act as a non-EU Investment Manager to Irish authorised investment funds.

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or invitation to subscribe for, or a solicitation to purchase, any interests in the Fund. Any such offer or solicitation may be made only in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and on the basis of the Fund's offering documents.

This communication is directed solely at professional investors and qualifying investors and is not intended for distribution to retail investors. This communication is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to applicable law or regulation.

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