Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - FL Technics, a global provider of aviation maintenance solutions, has reached an agreement to service JetBlue aircraft at its upcoming MRO facility in Punta Cana. The new contract demonstrates both companies' commitment to strengthening their operations in the Dominican Republic. This agreement marks a key milestone as FL Technics' new MRO facility approaches completion and highlights Punta Cana's increasing significance for aviation in the region.

Strategic plan to develop Punta Cana as an MRO hub

FL Technics' new facility in the Dominican Republic is a $70 million joint investment with Grupo Puntacana, a leading company in tourism and financial development. This marks a significant step forward for both local aviation and the broader Caribbean region.

The infrastructure is being built in three phases to gradually increase capacity. The facility will initially create around 300 skilled technical and support jobs, with plans to add up to 2,000 positions over the coming years.

The Punta Cana facility is expected to serve both airlines and aircraft leasing companies, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting high standards of reliability across the region. By establishing a comprehensive heavy maintenance hub next to one of the Caribbean's busiest airports, the partnership aims to reduce the need for airlines to send aircraft out of the region for service, saving time and resources.





Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group



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"For every new MRO, the first client is truly special. It will always be remembered as the first airline that trusted us with its most valuable assets - its aircraft," says Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics Group. "This is more than a contract; it is a matter of trust and responsibility. That is why I am extremely pleased that our first client in Punta Cana will be JetBlue - a quality-driven, innovative, and highly effective partner, and one of the most trusted airlines in the region. We share the same values and see a strong, promising future ahead."

Supporting industry growth

The agreement with FL Technics demonstrates JetBlue's continued support for aviation in the Dominican Republic, one of the airline's key markets. With local access to maintenance services, the airline can schedule inspections and repairs more efficiently and focus on safe, reliable operations for customers. JetBlue transports more customers between the United States and the Dominican Republic than any other airline.

The move also aligns with JetBlue's efforts to support strong industry growth and promote long-term aviation development in the Caribbean. By enabling aircraft to be maintained closer to their routes, the facility benefits airlines, local economies, and travelers alike.

About FL Technics

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The company specializes in base and line maintenance, spare parts and component support, engine, APU, and landing gear management, full aircraft engineering, and technical training, and aerospace logistics solutions. Certified under EASA Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-147, Part-21, and FAA-145, FL Technics operates facilities in Lithuania, Indonesia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom, with line stations worldwide.

FL Technics is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world's largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 187 aircraft across 6 continents. The group also provides a range of aviation services: MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other associated aviation services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group is the parent company of over 250 subsidiaries.

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Source: PRNews OU