A new report from global energy think tank Ember shows 814 GWdc in new solar and wind capacity was installed in 2025, but the pace of wind deployment rose 47% year-over-year compared to just 11% for solar. USA Ember, a global think tank based in England & Wales, has released a new report on the growth in solar and wind capacity across the globe in 2025. The report highlights additions of 647 GW of solar power generation and 167 GW in new wind capacity, a ratio of about 3.9-to-1. Those numbers represented a year-over-year increase of 11% for solar - up from 582 GW added in 2024 - and 47% for wind, ...

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