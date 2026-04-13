Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CIBF2026: Connecting the Globe, Empowering Green Energy: China International Battery Fair 2026 Shapes the Next Era of Battery Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) is set to open on May 13-15 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. This year's event is on track to draw more than 3,100 exhibitors from around the world, with both scale and scope hitting new highs. The floor spans the supply chain-power and energy storage batteries, 3C cells, materials, manufacturing equipment, system solutions, and recycling applications-offering a broad look at where battery technology stands today.

From solid-state and sodium-ion advances to intelligent equipment and carbon-tracking systems, the show will bring together key players across the international supply chain, giving companies a platform to showcase capabilities, connect with partners, and tap into new markets.

A lineup of high-level forums will run alongside the exhibition to dig into topics like emerging storage technologies and battery carbon-footprint management, bringing together industry participants to explore practical paths forward. More than 2,000 experts, researchers, and business leaders are expected to attend, offering a read on policy direction, emerging tech, and market trends.

This year's show will also put a spotlight on energy storage batteries, fuel cells, recycling technologies, and energy-efficient manufacturing equipment-positioned as a platform for zero-carbon industrial parks and low-emission development initiatives. The goal is to back the kind of robust growth that comes with a low-carbon economy.

China's battery sector closed out 2025 with steady shipment volumes and climbing prices, a clear sign of improving quality and efficiency across the sector. Full-year exports totaled 37.896 billion battery units, roughly flat from a year earlier, but the value jumped 22.8% to $82.279 billion-underscoring the country's continued edge in international markets. It is increasingly shifting toward power batteries and emerging energy storage technologies, with smart manufacturing playing a larger role in improving efficiency and supporting higher-value, lower-emission production.

As the competitiveness and market position of China's battery sector continue to rise, CIBF2026 has become a leading international exhibition-one that sits at the crossroads of policy and industry, technology and market, and domestic and international opportunity.

With the global energy transition accelerating and China's battery sector gaining strength, visitor registration for CIBF is now open. Industry professionals can reserve their spot through the official platform to take in what's become a key gathering point for the international battery community.

For more information, visit: https://www.cibf.org.cn/en-US.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952983/CIBF2026_The_18th_China_International_Battery_Fair_May_13_15.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connecting-the-globe-empowering-green-energy-china-international-battery-fair-2026-shapes-the-next-era-of-battery-technology-302737993.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.