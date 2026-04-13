Facephi Strengthens Its International Expansion with the Opening of a Subsidiary in Canada

The Biometric and Digital Identity sector within the Canadian financial sector is expected to maintain CAGR levels of 15%+ during 2024-2030 1 .

. The Company initially entered the Canadian market through a partnership with The Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) in December 2024.







Alicante, April 13, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, announces the opening of a new subsidiary in British Columbia (Canada), in line with its strategy focused on sustainable growth and cash flow generation, driven by geographic and sector diversification.

With this move, Facephi further strengthens its international footprint and now operates through subsidiaries in Spain, Brazil, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Uruguay and Canada, enhancing its ability to serve clients in more than 30 countries.

Canada represents one of the most attractive global markets for cybersecurity and digital identity, with industry forecasts pointing to CAGR of 10-14% over the coming years2. This growth is driven by the rapid digital transformation of the financial sector, public administrations and critical services, alongside an increasingly demanding regulatory framework for data protection, fraud prevention and secure digital identification.

Growth in the Canadian digital identity and fraud prevention market is supported by several structural trends, including:

The expansion of digital banking, fintech and online payment services.

Rising levels of digital fraud and identity theft.

Stricter regulatory requirements related to KYC, AML, payment services and critical infrastructure protection.

Growing adoption of passwordless authentication models, such as facial and behavioral biometrics.

Javier Mira, Facephi's CEO, commented: "This new subsidiary represents another step in Facephi's global expansion and strengthens our ability to sustain growth well above the industry average, while maintaining a disciplined focus on cash flow generation. Establishing a local presence in Canada enhances our commercial execution and reinforces our strategy of capital-efficient international expansion in high-growth digital security markets."

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.