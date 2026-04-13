Jupiter International and AMPIN Energy Transition have inaugurated a 1.3 GW solar cell and module facility in Bhubaneswar, India, under a joint venture. India Jupiter International and AMPIN Energy Transition have inaugurated an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, through their joint venture, AMPIN Solar One. The site was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The facility has a production capacity of 1.3 GW per year and was developed under India's production-linked incentive scheme. Modules produced at the site will be used by AMPIN ...

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